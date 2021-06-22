The Fertility Partners Invests in Atlantic Canada

The acquisition of Conceptia Fertility by TFP promises new hope for people in New Brunswick and surrounding provinces left feeling frustrated by long wait times and lack of access to fertility services, issues compounded by the pandemic. TFP will invest in the clinic to support the people of Atlantic Canada with additional human resources and facility upgrades.

"The partnership with Conceptia is an important part of our goal to support world-class outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences across Canada," says Dr. Andrew Meikle, TFP Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman. " People in New Brunswick and surrounding provinces can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they can expect reduced wait times and facility upgrades with the goal of providing the best fertility medicine and the most efficient care for patients."

Continuing to support the Conceptia Fertility team is Dr. Alfred Robichaud. Dr. Robichaud is a Reproductive Endocrinologist who has practiced in Atlantic Canada for more than 30 years. Dr. Samuel Jean, a native of New Brunswick, will join the clinic to support the needs of patients as the clinic returns to full capacity after the completion of his fellowship at the end of 2021.

"Today is a good day for the people of Atlantic Canada who have struggled with a lack of access to fertility care for too long," says Dr. Alfred Robichaud. "The passionate and dedicated team at Conceptia will continue their commitment to providing the best possible care for patients.

TFP brings to the partnership the highest quality medicine and patient-focused fertility care as the leader in both the breadth and depth of services and experiences supporting fertility outcomes in Canada. As a world-class business partner of choice for leading fertility centres across North America, TFP aims to support its partner clinics by collaborating on medical, strategic and operational best practices, investing in new technologies, promoting research and development, and offering synergistic back-office support.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the leading platform of Canadian fertility practices in Canada and to have the opportunity to offer best-in-class treatment and innovation to patients," says Nicole Gionet, Board Chair, Atlantic Cancer Research Institute "The expertise, education, resources and investment The Fertility Partners brings to Conceptia will be transformative for both the clinic and the Atlantic region."

About The Fertility Partners

The Fertility Partners ("TFP") is a new venture creating a network of fertility clinics across North America. The combined group of companies includes 10 clinics and over 20 locations across 6 provinces, further growth will include additional IVF clinic acquisitions, de novo clinics and the development of adjacent services. The company aims to be a world class business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal practitioners with the goal of achieving best clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment.

For more information, please visit: www.thefertilitypartners.com

About Conceptia

Conceptia is the only "full-service" fertility treatment center in New Brunswick. This organization is a leading fertility clinic in the country with many years of success above national average, focused entirely on patient-specific treatment strategies and welfare. Our mission is to provide the best quality of care, according to your situation and individual needs.

For more information, please visit: https://conceptia.ca/en/

Related Links

https://www.thefertilitypartners.com/

SOURCE The Fertility Partners

For further information: For Partnership inquiries, please contact: [email protected]; For all other inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.thefertilitypartners.com/

