MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians want to live and move around in clean, healthy communities. To support them, the federal government is investing in local initiatives to reduce air pollution in communities through greener travel.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that the Government of Canada will invest over $3 million from the Environmental Damages Fund in five active transportation projects in Quebec. These five projects will increase access to active transportation options across the province and help communities transition to green travel options through initiatives such as bike lending, bike shares, cargo bikes, training sessions, and awareness campaigns.

The five projects, based in urban centres such as Montréal, Laval, and Québec, as well as regions across the province, can:

Prevent 2,852 tonnes of greenhouse gas pollution

Mobilize 168 partners in support of active transportation options

Conduct consultations and studies on active transportation solutions

Engage over 69,000 members of the public as participants in active transportation projects

These projects complement the Government of Canada's commitment to take action to increase active transportation across the country through the first National Active Transportation Strategy.

The Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund is funding this project through a settlement agreement between the Association québécoise de lutte contre la pollution atmosphérique (AQLPA) and Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., which directed funds toward projects to reduce air pollution in Quebec.

Quotes

"Canadians want to live in clean, healthy communities, and our government agrees with them. That's why since 2015, our federal government has committed over $30 billion to public transit and active transportation projects. These investments have resulted in nearly 2,000 projects across the country, reducing air pollution and making active transportation easier, more convenient, and enjoyable. As someone who loves biking in Montréal, I'm excited to see more people in Quebec gaining access to and embracing active transportation, thanks to these projects. It's a win for our communities and a win for the environment."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

In the fall of 2023, the Environmental Damages Fund accepted applications for projects in the province of Quebec that will help reduce transportation-related air pollution. These five projects are the result of this call for applications.

that will help reduce transportation-related air pollution. These five projects are the result of this call for applications. Active transportation includes walking, cycling, and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more. Urban mobility refers to a person's ability to move around the city where they live and work.

Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada with a specified purpose. The Environmental Damages Fund is an effective and innovative mechanism to direct funds received from fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit Canada's natural environment.

account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada with a specified purpose. The Environmental Damages Fund is an effective and innovative mechanism to direct funds received from fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit natural environment. The federal government also recently launched its new Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country.

