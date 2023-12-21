The Intersectoral Action Fund addresses complex public health challenges

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Health inequities are systematic, unfair and avoidable differences in health outcomes, which have long existed in Canada but became even more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic disproportionately affected the mental and physical wellbeing of many groups in society, including Indigenous peoples, Black and racialized communities, as well as people from lower income households, children, youth and seniors.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health announced an investment of close to $1.8 million through the Intersectoral Action Fund (ISAF) to support thirteen organizations in addressing some of the complex public health challenges that affect health equity and wellbeing.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, through the ISAF, is funding projects across the country to improve the conditions for health and the systems and structures that shape them and to help everyone in Canada reach their full health potential.

Everyone deserves to thrive and live a healthy life – and it is a source of pride that Canada is one of the healthiest countries in the world. This announcement builds on our government's steadfast commitment to help address and reduce health inequities across the country so that every individual has the resources and opportunities to achieve and maintain good health and wellbeing.

"Our government is taking action to address health inequities and improve access to healthcare for all. Through this funding, we are taking important steps to improve health equity and wellbeing of people in Canada. With leadership from communities and organizations within and outside of the health sector, we will keep working together to improve our health system so it works for everyone."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

The Intersectoral Action Fund (ISAF) was launched in May 2021 to support action on social determinants of health. ISAF helps strengthen capacity in communities to advance intersectoral action on social determinants of health, particularly as they move towards the difficult work of recovering from the pandemic.

to support action on social determinants of health. ISAF helps strengthen capacity in communities to advance intersectoral action on social determinants of health, particularly as they move towards the difficult work of recovering from the pandemic. Social determinants of health refer to the broad range of social, economic and environmental factors that relate to an individual's place in society (such as gender, race, income, education, or employment) and that determine individual and population health. These determinants are shaped by the distribution of wealth, power, and opportunities within and between populations.

Intersectoral action refers to the ways that different groups and sectors of society work together to enhance the health of our communities. ISAF supports communities to strengthen capacity for such action and helps make the social determinants of health and health inequities better understood and addressed.

Twenty-seven projects received a total of $4.5M through ISAF in 2021-22 and 2022-23. These projects, based in British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec , Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island , address the root causes of long-standing community health challenges or those heightened by COVID-19, or implement activities that build on or advance intersectoral initiatives to expand their reach or impact.

through ISAF in 2021-22 and 2022-23. These projects, based in , , , , , , and , address the root causes of long-standing community health challenges or those heightened by COVID-19, or implement activities that build on or advance intersectoral initiatives to expand their reach or impact. In February 2023 , the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau , and his provincial and territorial counterparts met to work together on improving Canada's health care system. At the working meeting with premiers, the federal government announced it will increase health funding to provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding to strengthen Canada's health care system, to address existing challenges, and to provide Canadians with the safe, high-quality care they need and deserve.

