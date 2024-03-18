An estimated two million Canadians are being left behind, needing urgent treatment

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Endometriosis Network of Canada (TENC) is urgently calling on the Federal Government to launch a National Action Plan for Endometriosis. This critical initiative is designed to address substantial gaps in the treatment and research of the debilitating disease affecting at least one in ten women and an undisclosed number of Indigenous, transgender, and gender-diverse individuals. They launched a public awareness campaign today.

"Canada prides itself on being a leader, but we are not in this regard, and we are failing up to 2 million Canadians," emphasizes Katelyn Luciani, Executive Director of TENC. "Despite its prevalence, endometriosis faces stigma and a profound lack of understanding in Canada. Raising awareness is a first step, but urgent action is now needed to align with international counterparts leading the charge."

Australia in 2018, France in 2022, and England in 2022 have prioritized supporting education, innovation, prompt diagnosis, treatment, and research for endometriosis.

"As a board member of TENC and an endometriosis patient, I underscore the urgent need for a National Action Plan for Endometriosis. It is imperative that Canadian public office holders and policymakers collaboratively address this urgent crisis alongside those directly affected," states Emily Rowan, Board Director and Canadian Endometriosis patient.

About Endometriosis:

Endometriosis is a painful chronic disease where tissue resembling the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing internal scarring and organ damage. Sufferers endure severe menstrual pain, chronic pelvic pain, fatigue, bowel and bladder problems, infertility, anxiety, depression, and suicidality.

The Endometriosis Network of Canada says that public office holders and policymakers are beginning to pay attention, but a national action plan is needed.

"I want to thank public office holders and policymakers who have met with endometriosis patients, organizations, and charities across the country advocating for change and awareness for endometriosis. Your support is historic," said Emily Rowan, Board Director of TENC.

"Together, let us work towards a future where no one suffers in silence, and where the voices of those living with endometriosis are finally heard and respected," said Rowan.

"I am here to disrupt, confront, and address dangerous institutional racial biases," emphasizes Denise Campbell, TENC Board Member/Endometriosis Ambassador Program Chair. "It is time for Canada to eradicate systemic anti-Black racism in medicine. Black people struggle to get diagnosed with endometriosis because of bias in diagnosis, improper referrals, difficulty accessing specialists, unequal access to treatment choices, and ignoring our descriptions of pain, leaving us feeling dismissed and disregarded."

TENC is stressing the need for a National Action Plan for Endometriosis, where all voices are included.

"The intersections for people living with endometriosis are never addressed. As a Black woman, I did not know my X-ray results showed a collapsed lung, fluid in the lung, a large mass in the lung, and a large mass in my belly button. The Endometriosis Network of Canada embraced my Blackness. I received the best care, guidance, and correct education about endometriosis from the Endometriosis Network of Canada," said Campbell.

The call to action is clear: Canada must join its international partners in the fight against endometriosis, working collaboratively to address this pressing issue.

About the Endometriosis Network of Canada :

The Endometriosis Network Canada is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with endometriosis across Canada. As a registered charity in Canada founded in 2012, our measurable impact includes providing support and education to thousands of Canadians, developing dedicated programs for underserved communities, raising awareness, and affecting policy across the country.

