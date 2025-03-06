TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Employment Solution (TES) is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, demonstrating what can be accomplished with tenacity and an entrepreneurial spirit.

TES began as a small engineering employment agency above a butcher shop at Bathurst and Wilson in Midtown Toronto. Over the past 50 years, it has grown into a nationwide powerhouse in Information Technology and Engineering Technical, with offices across Canada.

The Employment Solution (TES) – Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Information Technology, Engineering Technical, and Managed & Professional Services Staffing Across Canada. (CNW Group/The Employment Solution)

TES's emphasis on connecting the right talent to the right opportunities across the country has earned it a reputation as a trusted source. TES has helped thousands of companies find the most qualified talent to meet their unique and specific needs, bridging the gap between businesses and highly skilled professionals.

"We are proud of our team and deeply grateful to our clients, who have been with us every step of our journey," said Chief Executive Officer Barbi Koifman. "Together, we have built something special, and we look forward to continued success in the next 50 years."

This merit-based agency is proudly Canadian and committed to finding the most qualified and experienced individuals while continuously adapting to an ever-changing workforce landscape. Its customer-centric approach has been the cornerstone of the strong relationships and partnerships built over the past five decades. This milestone is a true testament to TES's dedication, loyalty, and commitment to its employees, contractors, and valued clients.

The Employment Solution (TES) is a leading provider of IT, Engineering, and Managed & Professional Services staffing solutions, delivering full-spectrum employment services to Canadian and international employers. TES is certified as a majority woman-owned company by WBE Canada and WEConnect International. TES provides staff augmentation solutions that give our clients a competitive edge through continuous innovation, technological expertise, and a customer-centric approach. Our commitment to service excellence is rooted in our dedication to being ethical, responsive, and focused on both meeting and anticipating our clients' unique and urgent needs.

