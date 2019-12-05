The eleven directors of Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins acknowledge the resignation of two of their Board colleagues, effective yesterday

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - At a previously scheduled meeting this morning, the eleven members of the Board of Directors (Board) of Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) acknowledged the resignation of directors Sylvie Lalande and Chantal Bélanger, effective yesterday, leaving vacant the positions of Chair and Vice‑Chair of the Board.

The members of CRCD's Board unanimously thanked Ms. Lalande and Ms. Bélanger for their significant contribution to the sound governance of CRCD. They recognized that yesterday's actions by the two directors reflects their deep respect for CRCD's mission and rules of governance. They also applauded Ms. Lalande's leadership as Chair of the CRCD Board.

Governance of Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD)

In accordance with the Act constituting Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins, both Ms. Lalande and Ms. Bélanger were appointed by the President and CEO of Desjardins Group. They were elected Chair and Vice-Chair of the Board by their peers. Like the other directors, Sylvie Lalande was accountable to the shareholders of CRCD at the annual general meeting.

Until the appointment of two new directors, the eleven directors remaining in office on CRCD's Board will assume the responsibilities assigned to them under its constituting act. The Board's needs in terms of the skills and expertise required for the positions to be filled will be assessed, based on the collective profile sought.

In accordance with its Bylaws, the Board will in due course appoint a person to serve as Chair. Until a permanent appointment is made, the Board of CRCD will temporarily appoint one of the eleven directors to chair its meetings.

No further comments will be issued by the members of CRCD's Board or management of Desjardins Capital with regard to the personal decisions of Ms. Lalande and Ms. Bélanger to tender their resignations as directors.

About Capital regional et coopératif Desjardins

With more than 105,000 shareholders, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) is a public company with $2,212 million in net assets. CRCD contributes to Québec economic development through several levers developed with its manager, Desjardins Capital. These levers, with CRCD as the driving force, form an entrepreneurial ecosystem designed to value and nurture the best of Québec entrepreneurship. CRCD supports the growth of some 500 businesses, cooperatives and funds in various industries spanning all Québec regions, helping to create and retain more than 60,500 jobs. (https://www.capitalregional.com/en)

