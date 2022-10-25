MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - To support the expansion of electric transportation in Québec, the Electric Circuit is launching a pilot project on heavy- and medium-duty vehicle charging. The initiative includes the installation of dedicated stations for safe charging that consider turning radius and trailer length. With the number of electric trucks on our roads expected to increase significantly over the next few years, the project aims to gain a better understanding of heavy vehicle charging patterns and then develop an offer that is in line with needs.

The charging station on Rue Cunard, in Laval, is the first to be included in the pilot project. (CNW Group/Circuit électrique)

"Our goal is to stimulate the growth of electric transportation. Although light vehicles were the initial focus of transportation electrification, many other types of electric vehicles will be on our roads in the next few years. When it comes to their charging, we intend to be ready to give the market the momentum it needs." – France Lampron, Director – Development of Energy and Mobility Offers at Hydro-Québec

The charging station on Rue Cunard, in Laval, is the first to be included in the pilot project. It is especially convenient for truck charging since its configuration facilitates access for heavy vehicles with trailers, which can park on either side of the two charging stations on site. The two stations have a combined charging capacity of up to 350 kW with SAE Combo and CHAdeMO connectors. Other stations will be added by 2024.

"We are proud to contribute to the development of this network by hosting the first charging site for heavy and medium-duty vehicles. Ideally located near the municipal garage, it will allow us to accelerate our green shift started a few years ago for the eco-responsible management of our fleet of vehicles and motorized equipment. Our teams closely monitor technological developments facilitating access to heavy-duty electric vehicles, always with the aim of reducing our GHG emissions as part of our activities.

– Alexandre Warnet, municipal councilor of Laval-des-Rapides and responsible for environmental issues, ecological transition and the climate emergency at the City of Laval

Interested in enrolling in the pilot project as a user? Write to the Electric Circuit at [email protected].

About the Electric Circuit

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. It consists of more than 3,800 public charging stations, including over 700 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website and Electric Circuit mobile app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations are rolled out. Members can also use their Electric Circuit card or mobile app to access the ChargePoint network, the FLO network and New Brunswick's eCharge network.

SOURCE Circuit électrique

For further information: Hydro-Québec: Jonathan Côté, Media relations, [email protected], 514 289-3227