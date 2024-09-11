Hydro-Québec's Electric Circuit installs its 1,000th fast-charge station!

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec is proud to announce the commissioning of the Electric Circuit's 1,000th fast-charge station, marking a major step in the development of Québec's charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).

In fact, with the addition of five fast-charge stations at Groupe Robin's Holiday Inn Express & Suites Vaudreuil-Dorion, the Electric Circuit now boasts more than 1,000 fast-charge stations. Strategically located near Autoroutes 20, 30 and 40, this new charging point features three 180-kW charging stations, one 120-kW charging station and one 50-kW charging station to meet the needs of all types of EVs.

Hydro-Québec's Electric Circuit continues to play a crucial role in the expansion of transportation electrification. By offering an extensive charging network across Québec, it facilitates the switch to EVs and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Charging at a fast-charge station can add up to 250 km of range for every 30 minutes of charging, provided the charging station's power output best matches the EV's capacity. Ultimately, the charging time depends on weather conditions and the power of the EV's on-board charger, and the range is affected by driving style and the use of heating or air-conditioning.

"We are exceedingly pleased to have reached this significant milestone. The installation of the 1,000th fast-charge station demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing a reliable and accessible charging network for all EV drivers. We are pursuing our ambitious goal of installing 2,530 fast-charge stations by 2030 to support the transition toward more sustainable mobility."

- France Lampron, Head of the Electric Circuit, Hydro-Québec

"We are delighted that our LEED-certified Holiday Inn Express & Suites Vaudreuil-Dorion is home to the Electric Circuit's 1,000th fast-charge station! By partnering with the Electric Circuit, we are providing fast and easy access to EV charging for all users, including our employees and guests. This initiative is perfectly in line with our vision of sustainable development and supports Hydro-Québec's efforts to accelerate transportation electrification. We are proud to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for our community!"

- Nellie Robin, President, Groupe Robin

About the Electric Circuit

With more than 6,300 public charging stations, including over 1,000 fast-charge stations, the Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website and app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations are installed. Members can also use the Electric Circuit app to access charging stations in partner networks across Québec and all of North America.

