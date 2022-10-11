The electric and smart transportation industry is taking action to address the labor shortage through the En Route project!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Propulsion Québec, the cluster for electric and smart transportation (EST), is undertaking the En route, destination carrières en TEI (En Route to Careers in EST) project aimed at showcasing Québec's know-how and attracting new talent to promote access to a qualified workforce. In addition, there are more than 1000 job and/or internship opportunities available in the EST sector in Québec being offered on the En Route project website.

The project's flagship event, the second edition of the En Route Event , an EST career and training fair, will take place on October 26 at the Montréal Science Centre, in person. For candidates and job seekers, it will be an opportunity to discover companies in the sector, their innovations and the positions offered, in addition to meeting recruiters. For companies in the EST sector, this is an opportunity to showcase their know-how and recruit the land transportation talent of tomorrow. Co-presented by the Government of Québec and organized in collaboration with more than 30 partners, this unique event will connect students, graduates, job seekers and workers with Québec businesses and educational institutions to promote guidance, training and the recruitment of a skilled workforce that is essential to the growth of the electric and smart transportation industry in Québec.

Highlights of the program for the En Route Event on October 26, 2022

A diverse and dynamic program has been put together for this second edition of the En Route Event. Don't miss the following activities:

Four pioneers of the EST industry , Marc Bédard, CEO of Lion Electric, Frantz Saintellemy, CEO of LeddarTech, Louis Tremblay , CEO of Flo and Samuel Bruneau , CEO of TaigaMotors, will present their vision and their background as part of a panel;

, Marc Bédard, CEO of Lion Electric, Frantz Saintellemy, CEO of LeddarTech, , CEO of , CEO of TaigaMotors, as part of a panel; A unique opportunity to discover the railway sector , the challenges of the 21st century and learn how to make a difference;

, the challenges of the 21st century and learn how to make a difference; Discussions on major engineering challenges and the next frontiers of smart transportation electrification ;

smart transportation ; Presentation of Québec's EST technologies ;

; Presentation of innovations developed by students and training available to join the EST sector;

and to join the EST sector; Ideal opportunity to try out an electric car and discover 100% electric prototypes from an En Route project partner.

The biggest names in the Québec EST industry will be there to showcase the career opportunities available, including: Alstom, BRP, Merkur Inc., Astus, LeddarTech, Créaform Ingénierie, Wabtec Corporation, Nova Bus, Recyclage Lithion and many others.

Find all the details on the speakers and the program here .

QUOTATIONS

"We recently published the report Recharging Québec's Transportation Sector

in collaboration with the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC). The findings of the study are clear: to ensure the growth of our industry in Québec and elsewhere, it is essential to develop, train and support a qualified workforce. This means new jobs need to be created and many current workers with transferable skills need to be retrained to promote the transition. It is in response to this problem that we created the En Route project. The En Route Event on October 26 at the Montréal Science Centre is a unique opportunity to discover the EST sector in a concrete way and to explore the possibilities of working in the industry by meeting participating companies. The project is a concrete action in response to one of the eight themes of the Ambition EST 2030 Industry Roadmap: Developing a World-Class Talent Pool .Together, let's make Québec a world leader in electric and smart transportation!" shared Sarah Houde, President and CEO of Propulsion Québec.

"Leading the way in the energy transition, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that are sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. We are approximately 2,000 employees in Québec, working at 16 different sites, including our Americas headquarters and the train design and expertise centre in Saint-Bruno. With a fast-growing market and cutting-edge technological designs, like our hydrogen train in commercial service in Europe, we are proud to offer our employees an innovative environment and the opportunity to participate in the decarbonisation of transportation by providing green products that help fight climate change. Alstom currently has 2,000 job openings in the Americas region, including approximately 250 in Québec alone, for engineers to welders and production operators. We are proud to offer an agile, inclusive and responsible corporate culture where employees thrive and are provided with countless opportunities for professional growth, international mobility and participation in the green mobility revolution. The En Route Event is the perfect opportunity to meet talent from here and elsewhere in order to fill key positions in our organization," said Sandrine Simon, Talent Manager at Alstom.

"Merkur is proud to be a major partner in the En Route project, along with Alstom and BRP. For nearly 3 years, Merkur has supported its customers in their transportation electrification projects. We are constantly looking for talent, including globally, and we train our employees to support our customers and participate in the growth of one of the sectors of the future. The electrification of transportation is one of the major solutions to greener mobility. Merkur is aware of the urgency of developing modes of transportation that reduce GHG emissions and which, by extension, allow it to participate in the development of Québec's manufacturing know-how. Our multidisciplinary teams made up of experts who work closely with our clients make it possible to support this revolution by adopting an integrated approach. These are some of the major challenges that Merkur is helping to address and we would like to continue to collaborate in this important movement." – Martin Dufour, Merkur CEO.

The En Route project is made possible thanks to the invaluable financial support of our partners, including: the Government of Quebec, Alstom, BRP, Merkur Inc., Astus, LeddarTech, Créaform Ingénierie, Wabtec Corporation, Nova Bus and Recyclage Lithion.

Sign up for the En Route Event here.

Learn more about the En Route to Careers in Electric and Smart Transportation project at the official website.

About Propulsion Québec

The cluster for electric and smart transportation of Québec brings together key stakeholders in the ecosystem to work on collaborative projects aimed at positioning Québec among the world leaders in the development and deployment of electric and smart transportation, for the benefit of Québec's economy and the environment. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec now has more than 260 members from various sectors and deploys its resources through six different working groups aimed at developing and supporting innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the government of Québec, the government of Canada, Greater Montréal (CMM), ATTRIX, the Desjardins Group, Fasken, the Fonds de solidarité de la FTQ, Hydro-Québec and Québecor.

