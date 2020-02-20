The Edge Benefits Responds to Alberta's Farm Freedom & Safety Act with a Unique Suite of Benefits for Farm Owners and their Employees

NEWMARKET, ON, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Edge Benefits Inc. is pleased to announce that they have responded to the recent adoption of Alberta's Farm Freedom and Safety Act (Bill 26), with a unique set of benefits designed for farm owners and their employees in the province.

The new legislation removes the former mandatory requirement for Workers' Compensation Benefits (WCB) to be in place for small farms, and although larger farm operations must still have workplace insurance, they will now have a choice between WCB or private insurance.

"We are very excited about our suite of products which will provide coverage comparable to WCB for Loss of Income protection, Rehabilitation Services; and Reimbursement for Medical Expenses. And the key difference between our benefits and those provided by WCB is coverage around the clock, not just for work related injuries" says Scott Moffatt, Chief Business Development Officer, The Edge Benefits Inc. "In addition, farm owners should also consider protecting their own income and fixed expenses, including the cost of a replacement farmer should they be unable to work due an unforeseen injury".

"We believe the EDGE™ offers a more fulsome suite of benefits for farm owners, who often don't consider their own impact to the running of a farm. Long hours, working around machinery, and working in less than ideal conditions can result in an injury that could have a lasting impact on the viability of a farm" says Moffatt.

The EDGE™ Farming Packages are designed to start with essential protection at a reasonable price but can be tailored to each worker and owners' situation. Beyond the essential protection, EDGE™ offers a wide range of additional programs, including Health & Dental, Critical Illness, and Life Insurance – all on a guaranteed to issue basis, with no medicals required.

About The EDGE

The EDGE is a proud member of The Co-operators group of companies offering a simplified approach to complex living benefit solutions to the Canadian consumer, which has been revolutionary in the insurance industry. They provide the self-employed and small business owners with insurance solutions specifically designed to meet their needs. Located in Newmarket, Ontario, they currently have 80 employees, insure 60,000 businesses and individuals, and have paid out over $170 million in benefit claims in the last 15 years. Approximately 17,000 licensed insurance advisors across Canada currently select the EDGE products when offering Benefit Solutions to meet their clients' needs. For more information, visit edgebenefits.com.

