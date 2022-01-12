This development is the result of the team's rigorous and diligent work ethic over the last few years, but above all a recognition of the quality of the projects delivered by Novatize.

QUEBEC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Projects and achievements

Novatize has been involved in over 50 projects on Shopify and Shopify Plus. These achievements demonstrate Novatize's expertise and its significant involvement in the success of its clients. The development team has tripled in the past year and the firm has acquired strategic talent to ensure the growth and enhancement of its range of services.

« For the Novatize family, this nomination is quite an accomplishment. We are fortunate to be selected by Shopify, a leading global commerce company. Shopify reviewed our projects and recognized the quality of the work done by the team, declaring us a Plus partner firm. We are really proud! » François-Jérôme Gosselin, President at Novatize

Commitment to Novatize clients

The main Shopify Plus clients working with Novatize operate in different industries and the firm supports them in different phases of their eCommerce strategy. Here are some of the Shopify Plus projects carried out by Novatize: Solios , Oatbox , Lambert , KaseMe , Tero as well as Bradörf & Origa .

«The Novatize team quickly understood our need for rapid growth on an international scale. We are delighted to have a competent and proactive team by our side. We view Novatize as an integral part of the KaseMe team. » Gabriel Bolduc, Co-Founder, Director of Finance & Operations - KaseMe

Partnership and evolution

As a Shopify Plus partner, Novatize now has access to exclusive Shopify Plus education, training, and enablement resources. Novatize strengthens its position as an eCommerce leader in Quebec with this important milestone in its growth and evolution.

