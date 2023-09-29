The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Canada Celebrates 60th Anniversary and reinforces its commitment to youth empowerment

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Canada is proud to mark its 60th Anniversary with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to empowering young people across the nation. As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Award has emerged with a new national structure which has streamlined and unified the organization, so it is poised for continued growth. The revival of Award Canada aims to elevate the access, reach and impact of its internationally accredited non-formal education framework by building partnerships with likeminded organizations, so all young people in Canada can access and benefit from its personal development opportunities.

Award Canada is building a legacy that reinforces its commitment to youth empowerment Tweet this Young people today have the desire to do something different, be something more, and explore who they are. By providing a framework that helps young people discover hidden talents, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award turns potential into accomplishment, giving young people the character and confidence to take their future in stride.

Throughout its 60-year journey, The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Canada has demonstrated its resilience and adaptability, particularly during the challenging times brought about by the pandemic. The following highlights showcase the Award's impact and progress during its 60th Anniversary celebration:



Expanded Access through a Virtual Award Centre: In response to changing circumstances, the Award has established a Virtual Award Centre (VAC) to ensure that all young people can participate. This initiative has been particularly successful, addressing the lack of in-person support systems and providing a truly inclusive and accessible option for individuals across Canada, regardless of location or local offerings. As the VAC continues to grow, it is becoming an integral part of the Award's mission to empower and reach all youth across Canada.

Expanding Reach through Partnerships: Significant strides have been made in expanding Award Centres, predominantly within public secondary schools and through partnerships with esteemed youth-serving organizations such as Scouts Canada, Aga Khan Council of Canada, and the Girl Guides of Canada. Additionally, a variety of youth-serving organizations have experienced significant growth and a surge in registrations for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

Empowering High School Youth: Over 150 individual school and Award Centre licenses are being finalized, aimed at supporting more than 5,000 youth across the country in public secondary schools. Notably, all these Award Centres have committed to enrolling the same or even more youth in 2024, reflecting a positive rebound from the pandemic's impact on in-person schooling and youth development.

Co-curricular Provincial Expansion: We have been working with educational institutions, school boards and ministries of education to develop understanding of the Award as a co-curricular support within the public school system. Ongoing discussions are underway with four provinces, exploring the potential of whole school grade enrollment. Pilot programs are expected to commence in 2024, encouraging all students entering Grade 9 to engage in the Award. This whole-grade initiative pilot will provide youth the opportunity to engage in the Award with teacher support, as a co-curricular activity.

Future Legacy:As The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in Canada celebrates its 60th Anniversary, it looks forward to creating a lasting legacy that opens doors for all young people in Canada to access its transformative non-formal education framework. The organization's goal is to empower young people across the nation to stride confidently into their future, equipped with essential life skills, resilience, and leadership capabilities.

Join Us in Creating a Brighter Future for Youth:

Discover how The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is making a difference in the lives of young people across Canada. Learn more about our impact and how you can support our mission. Visit dukeofed.org to explore the possibilities and consider donating to provide opportunities for more young people to participate.

About The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Canada :

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a global framework designed to empower young people aged 14-24 to develop essential life skills, discover their potential, and make a positive impact on their communities. In Canada, the Award operates in all provinces and territories, helping thousands of young people realize their potential through a variety of challenging and rewarding activities. For more information, visit dukeofed.org

SOURCE The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Victoria Selano, Sr. Director Development, Communications and Marketing, [email protected]