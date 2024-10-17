The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Canada Celebrates Award Awareness Week: A National Movement Empowering Over 11,000 Young People in Canada

"This week is a celebration of the remarkable journeys undertaken by young people, but it's equally a recognition of the adults who selflessly give their time to mentor and support them," said Stephen De-Wint, CEO of Award Canada. "The Award isn't just about skills—it's about preparing the next generation for success in an increasingly complex world."

In 2023, the Award in Canada saw a significant surge in participation, with over 5,000 new participants registering, and a collective 520,000 hours of community service contributed by youth. Award Awareness Week will highlight key initiatives like the Co-curricular Approach, which integrates the Award into mainstream curriculum and trades education, making it more accessible for youth from all backgrounds. This approach also provides Award Leaders—teachers, community members, and volunteers—with a structured framework to mentor young people and complement their formal education, with experiential learning.

"For over sixty years The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award has offered Canadian youth outstanding opportunities for personal growth. Young people who have taken on the challenge have enriched their lives, expanded their horizons and gone on to make countless, positive impacts throughout our country. I encourage Saskatchewan youth to discover how the Award program can work for them," said Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, Russ Mirasty.

Highlights of Award Awareness Week:

Flag-raising ceremonies at Government Houses in Charlottetown , Halifax , Regina.

at Government Houses in , , Regina. Proclamations & Honourary mentions from provincial leaders, recognizing the achievement of participants and the impact of the Award.

from provincial leaders, recognizing the achievement of participants and the impact of the Award. Mixers and community celebrations, connecting alumni, participants, and supporters.

Award Canada encourages everyone to share their Award stories on social media, using hashtags #AwardCanada and #WorldReady, to celebrate the collective impact of youth achievement.

The Power of the Award:

The Award builds critical life skills that are highly valued by employers, such as problem-solving, teamwork, community involvement and leadership. By challenging participants to take on new experiences—from physical activities to community service—the Award provides a structured pathway for personal growth. The 2023 data highlights the profound influence of the framework, with thousands of young people across Canada embracing these challenges and making a difference in their communities.

"The Award taught me I could go beyond my limits. I learned that no challenge is too big if you keep pushing.. " said Silver & Gold Award holder, Laurie Stimpson, "It's an experience that prepared me for the toughest moments in life and my career. "

Join Us in Celebrating Youth Potential and Mentorship:

Award Canada invites the media, educators, community organizations, and the public to join in the celebrations of Award Awareness Week. This is an opportunity to amplify the stories of young people who are shaping the future and the mentors who are empowering them. With over 11,000 active participants and the invaluable support of over 350 Award Leaders, the framework continues to have a profound and lasting impact on the lives of young people across Canada.

" The Award has been one of the most important highlights of my teaching career. I have been doing it with my students since 2001. It has given me direction and guidance in my teaching." said Sonya Lee, an Instructional Resource Teacher who delivers the Award framework in Newfoundland and Labrador. "It has given me direction and guidance in my teaching. It has enhanced and fostered my growth and development as a teacher as well as the growth and development of my students and their families."

For more information on Award Awareness Week or to schedule an interview with Award representatives, please visit www.dukeofed.org/award-awareness-week or contact Aida Abader, Director, Marketing & Communications.

About Award Canada:

Award Canada is the national operator of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, a global framework that empowers young people to develop essential life skills, resilience, and leadership through experiential learning. For over 60 years, the Award has transformed the lives of over 500,000 young people in Canada from all backgrounds, cultures, and abilities. Partnering with youth organizations and education professionals, Award Canada helps young people raise their aspirations, discover their potential, and become active, engaged citizens. Globally, the Award operates in over 140 countries, engaging 1.3 million participants.

www.dukeofed.org

SOURCE The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award - Canada

Media Contact: Aida Abader, Director, Marketing & Communications, Award Canada, [email protected]