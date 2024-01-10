MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - On behalf of Denis Deschamps (President and CEO) and Michel Blaquière (President and COO), DRAKKAR Group officially announces the appointment of Benoit Hudon as the Group's new President and CEO. Benoit will assume his new position on January 18, 2024.

This appointment is part of the strategic planning process and growth plan of the two co-founders. Benoit's main mission will be to define and implement the development and profitability strategies of the organization, in close collaboration with the various companies under his management. Denis Deschamps and Michel Blaquière will remain active members of the Board of Directors and the principal shareholders of the company, while promoting and supporting the transition of Benoit's new role.

With nearly 25 years of experience in key management roles within high value-added industries, including positions at Bombardier, Safran, Honeywell and AKKA Technologies before joining DRAKKAR 10 years ago, Benoit will leverage his track record and expertise to further develop and expand DRAKKAR in Canada, the United States and Europe. Throughout his career, Benoit has been involved in a variety of high-profile roles, including global management, executive leadership, start-ups, reorganization and restructuring of business units, growth management and the creation of business partnerships.

"From the moment he joined our ecosystem in 2013, Benoit quickly established himself as a key member of our executive team, particularly for all our aerospace activities and partnerships with European companies. His progression and evolution within our organization resulted in tangible results which significantly impacted the operational and financial performance of our business model. I'm delighted to pass the baton to Benoit, an ally who combines his business acumen, entrepreneurial values and desire for collective success." – Denis Deschamps, Co-Founder, President and CEO of DRAKKAR.

"Benoit's contribution to the DRAKKAR organization has been undeniable since his first days with us. Through his vision, leadership, ability to build solid teams and his keen understanding of our business model based on convergence opportunities, he has taken the companies he managed to an entirely new level. We will be proud to witness him continue what we have built over the past three (3) decades, in line with our business objectives, and above all, our values." – Michel Blaquière, Co-Founder, President and COO of DRAKKAR.

"I feel extremely privileged by the confidence Denis and Michel have placed in me for this opportunity, at the heart of a company in which I strongly believe in, and where I have a genuine desire to invest myself for the good of our entire community: employees, partners and customers alike. DRAKKAR continues to be a leading organization with great potential for market outreach and growth, thanks to our well-established partnership culture, our service lines, our various complementary affiliated companies and the added value we offer our current and future customers. I look forward to continuing this great adventure, surrounded by outstanding collaborators." – Benoit Hudon, new President and CEO of DRAKKAR effective January 18, 2024.

About DRAKKAR

DRAKKAR, a world leader specializing in manufacturing, logistics and digital outsourcing for more than 30 years, employs 2,500 people in its offices in Quebec and across North America. Co-founded by entrepreneurs Denis Deschamps and Michel Blaquière, DRAKKAR is a Quebec-based company with some 15 affiliated companies, which has developed its business model around converging ecosystems in support of leading-edge industries and their customers in the aerospace and ground transportation manufacturing sector, the logistics sector as a 3PL, and the digital sector in digital transformation. Listed among the 300 largest SMEs in Quebec by Les Affaires, DRAKKAR is fundamentally rooted in its territory and Quebec society.

