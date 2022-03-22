The Distillery Historic District Welcomes the Lavazza IncluCity Festival

After the drive-in success at Ontario Place, ICFF partners with Dream for the 2022 edition

Toronto landmark to be transformed into an Open-Air Cinema Village

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - ICFF and The Distillery District are proud to join forces and announce the 2022 Lavazza IncluCity Festival will take place for the first time at The Distillery Historic District, from June 27 – July 16, 2022.

Following last summer's successful drive-in event at Ontario Place in partnership with CHIN Radio/TV, the festival is moving to the cultural and artistic heart of Toronto, where it will feature an innovative cinema village. Outdoor theatres and patios will line Distillery's Trinity Street and a new innovative theatre space will offer a magical vantage point for festival goers. Luxurious venues will feature couch seating and large digital screens. The festival will showcase heartwarming films, captivating installations, visual art exhibits, panel discussions, gourmet tastings, and live performances – creating a unique cinematic experience.

"Enhancing the festival mission of reconnecting communities and highlighting the dynamism and richness of Canada's multicultural society, ICFF is thrilled to welcome audiences to this new location and a new festival concept never seen before in our city," says Cristiano de Florentiis, ICFF Artistic Director. "The Lavazza IncluCity Festival is proud to provide an opportunity to reunite the community with cinema and visual arts in a place that shares our values."

"As one of Canada's premier arts, culture and entertainment destinations, The Distillery Historic District is proud to welcome The ICFF to host this year's Lavazza IncluCity Festival at our venue," says Nadine Singh, Manager of Events & Sponsorship, The Distillery Historic District. "Surrounded by authentic Victorian buildings, cobblestone streets, enchanting light canopies, and 75+ local shops, artisans, restaurants and cafes, this new cinematic experience promises to provide the perfect backdrop for this year's festival. We look forward to welcoming back Torontonians and guests from around the world to experience this festival with us."

In line with its mandate, ICFF will partner with multicultural organizations and institutions to bring more diversity on screen and in the village showcasing more than 17 communities with a special 'Focus Italia', in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy to Canada, Consulate General of Italy in Toronto, Italian Trade Agency, and Istituto Italiano di Cultura.

"Toronto is now more than ever an international hub, with a very diverse population which calls this fantastic city home," says Andrea Chiaramello, Head of Lavazza, Canada. "The Lavazza Group is very proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Lavazza IncluCity Festival -- an event which recognizes, supports and celebrates our shared passion for movies and the arts, which transcends culture."

ICFF is once again proud to partner with the Rogers, ICFF Official Communication Partner, and CHIN Radio/TV, global leaders in the audiovisual and media sectors, to present three weeks of exceptional screenings and events.

Submissions are now open for Canadian and International feature and short films, and we are looking forward to seeing new talent shine at The Distillery District.

Early bird movie packages go on sale April 20. General admission tickets go on sale May 26.

The Lavazza IncluCity Festival line-up will be announced May 26.

For further information: or to request interviews, please contact: ICFF: Donatella Zanon, ICFF Communications Coordinator, https://icff.ca/