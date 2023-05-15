The Distillery District Celebrates 20 Years of Transformative Cultural and Commercial Success

A Summer of Festivities Kick-off this Long Weekend

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Hey Canada, there's another reason to celebrate this long weekend: May 22nd marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the modern day Distillery Historic District, Canada's premier shopping, dining and arts destination.

To commemorate two decades of success, The Distillery Historic District is planning a summer of celebrations, kicking off this long weekend with The Distillery District's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the launch of The Distillery Summer Village programming. This will include live entertainment curated by Grammy award-winning Music Director Kevin Ray Clark , The Distillery District's original Music Director, plus the launch of the Summer Local Market and Sunday morning Yoga in Trinity Square.

This milestone is an important one for the city of Toronto. It all started with a vision and a promise.

"In 2001 when we won the bid to purchase the venue, we made a promise to the City of Toronto that it would be a community hub for arts, culture and entertainment," said John Berman, partner and owner of Cityscape Development Corporation. "That it would be a place that fosters small, local businesses and acts as an incubator for artists and entrepreneurs. That we would be committed to building community over profit. And now, 20 years later, we are so very proud to say that promise has been kept!"

When Cityscape began the largest heritage restoration project in Canada at the time, it took just under one and a half years to completely transform the underused and underdeveloped National Historic Site, which officially opened to the public May 22, 2003.

Today, the Distillery Historic District is one of the city's most desirable neighbourhoods to live and linger in, adored by tourists and residents filled with contemporary condominiums, charming cobblestone walk-ways, and one-of-a-kind shops, art galleries, theatres, restaurants, specialty coffee shops, and artisanal chocolatiers. The space is an inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian-era industrial architecture in North America and stunning 21st century design. The site has attracted global recognition and welcomes more than two million visitors a year.

Locally, The Distillery District has played a significant role in redefining Toronto's downtown east side, and its contribution to the city's economic, cultural and social fabric cannot be overstated. From weddings and special events, to its world famous Distillery Winter Village, to international festivals and its unique shops and dining – it's a space for people to gather, connect and make memories.

With 100 per cent retailer occupancy, The Distillery District has continued to be a desirable place for brick and mortar businesses to operate and become part of the community, and is still home to some of the early-day tenants including: Balzac's Coffee Roasters, Corkin Gallery, Mill Street Brewery, Pure Spirits, Soul Pepper Theatre, Young Centre for the Performing Arts, and Bergo Designs.

About The Distillery Historic District

The Distillery Historic District opened in 2003 and is today widely regarded as Canada's premier arts, culture and entertainment destination. It's a national historic site, originally founded in 1832, brimming with creativity and creative people, that can inspire dreams and help them come true. The 13-acre walking district is a dramatic fusion of old and new. An inspired blend of the largest collection of Victorian Industrial architecture in North America and stunning 21st century design and creativity. The result is an internationally acclaimed village of one-of-a-kind stores, shops, galleries, studios, restaurants, cafés, theatres and more, which was named one of The Coolest Shopping Districts Around the World by The Guardian. Visit www.thedistillerydistrict.com for more information.

The Distillery District 20th Anniversary Celebration and 2023 Distillery Summer Village Event Guide

Long Weekend Musical Line-Up

Friday, May 19th to Monday, May 22nd

Special long-weekend live music programming has been curated by Grammy award-winning Music Director Kevin Ray Clark , The Distillery District's original Music Director.

Friday, May 19th

4:30 pm - 7:30 pm Danny Marks Band

Saturday, May 20th

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Heavyweights Brass Band

4:45 pm - 7:45 pm Queen Pepper

Sunday, May 21st

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Julian Fauth quintet

4:45 pm - 7:45 pm Elizabeth Shepherd Band

Monday, May 22nd

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Red Hot Ramble

4:45 pm - 7:45 pm Kevin Ray Clark & Friends

The Distillery Local Market

Saturday, May 20th - Saturday, September 30th

Come and shop The Distillery Local Market every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:00 pm. This fresh produce, flower, and artisanal market is the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy the warm weather and support local businesses. On every weekend from May 20th to September 20th, located on Gristmill Lane.

Summer Busker Series in The Distillery

Friday, May 19th - Sunday, October 8th

Every Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon - 8:00 p.m. enjoy live entertainment including music, magic, jugglers, etc.

Yoga in Trinity Square

Sunday, May 21st - Sunday, September 3rd

NEW! Every Sunday from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. this summer come and enjoy Yoga in Trinity Square. Hosted by Pure Yoga Toronto. Bring your own yoga mat.

Registration opening soon at pureyogatoronto.com .

Trinity Eats

Friday, May 19th to Monday, June 26th

The Distillery has turned Trinity Street into a giant outdoor patio with over 150 seats, decorated with towering palm trees and fresh florals. Enjoy a tasty snack from the Trinity Eats food truck or cool down with a delicious frozen treat from the paleta cart.

Trinity Eats Food Truck Hours

May 19th - May 22nd noon - 8:00pm

May 26th - May 28th noon - 8:00pm

June 2nd - June 4th noon - 8:00pm

June 5th - June 26th noon - 9:00pm (Daily)

Paleta Cart Hours

May 19th - May 22nd noon - 8:00pm

May 26th - May 28th noon - 8:00pm

June 2nd - June 4th noon - 8:00pm

June 5th - June 26th noon - 9:00pm (Daily)

The Distillery District Queer Marketplace

In partnership with Pride Toronto, experience the first-ever Distillery District Queer Marketplace from June 5 - 11, 2023, showcasing local makers and artisans from the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Plus, enjoy a line-up of live entertainment from 5 - 9 PM in Trinity Square:

June 5 Jump She Said

June 6 Ori Dagon

June 7 Kenny Kirkwood Band

June 8 Trash Panda

June 9 Seraphin

June 10 Mandy Goodhandy

June 11 Jenna Marie

Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF)

The 12th edition of ICFF presented by Lavazza will be back at The Distillery District June 27 to July 21, 2023. ICFF will offer the best of Italian cinema with special guest appearances and stellar red carpets under the canopy lights. This year's lineup will present 40 feature films, 23 short films, and over 10 North American Premieres by some of the best Italian stars.

For tickets, see here .

