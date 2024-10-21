The 2024 Distillery Winter Village set to light up Toronto's holiday season Wednesday, November 13

Tickets now on sale

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Distillery Historic District is excited to announce the return of Toronto's favourite winter wonderland, The Distillery Winter Village presented by Christian Dior Parfums.

Running daily from Wednesday, November 13, 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025, this internationally celebrated event invites visitors to embrace the timeless romance of the holidays, stroll the historic cobblestone streets under a canopy of lights, meet Santa and his Elves, and enjoy the glow of the breathtaking 55-foot-tall silver fir Christmas tree.

Tickets for The 2024 Distillery Winter Village at The Distillery Historic District are on sale now. Toronto’s most magical outdoor holiday market runs daily from Wednesday, November 13, 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025. For tickets, event information and to find out what’s new this year, visit TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com. (CNW Group/The Distillery Historic District)

"The Distillery Winter Village has become a cherished part of Toronto's holiday season, attracting over 800,000 visitors annually," said Rik Ocvirk, Vice President of The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and Director, Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. "This year, we're especially proud to unveil a stunning 55-foot silver fir Christmas tree designed by Christian Dior Parfums, alongside new immersive experiences and festive photo ops, dozens of delicious food options and shopping vendors, and holiday décor as far as the eye can see. We're eager to welcome everyone to share in the joy this annual event brings to our city and visitors from around the world!"

The official grand opening of The 2024 Distillery Winter Village will take place on Wednesday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. when Santa flips the switch on the towering Christmas tree. All profits from ticket sales on opening night will go to three charity partners - The Anishnawbe Health Foundation, Soulpepper Theatre, and The Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

What's New for 2024

The Christian Dior Parfums Christmas Tree

While the details won't be revealed until opening night, visitors can expect a dazzling display featuring Dior's signature style, evoking the spirit of the season. Last year's tree was inspired by the iconic Tuileries Gardens in Paris.

The Distillery's Aurora Borealis

Step into a winter wonderland inspired by our iconic Northern Canadian vistas, featuring light projections over snow-capped mountains, trees, and a real two-person sleigh for the ultimate wintery photo op.

Indoor Santa's Village

Located inside the Soulpepper Theatre Atrium, kids can meet Santa, warm up with hot chocolate, and grab a keepsake photo.

North Pole Post

Children can write their letters to Santa and post them to the North Pole in a five-foot-tall British-style mailbox located beside Santa's Village.

A Taylor-Made Christmas

With Taylor Swift's Toronto leg of the Eras Tour coinciding with the return of The Distillery Winter Village, visitors can participate in a 'Swiftie Holiday Hunt' to win specially-crafted friendship bracelets. For more festive cheer and Taylor-inspired fun, Taylor Swift-themed cookies and friendship bracelets will be available for purchase as well. This exclusive experience will only be available while Taylor is in town, running until November 24th.

Naughty or Nice Bar

Keeping everyone warm and cozy this year, the 40'x45' Naughty or Nice Bar will be covered by a heated tent and offer festive cocktails like mulled wine and hot sangria and food vendors under holiday-themed décor. Come out to make "the list."

Holiday Photo Ops: Giant 10' family wreath, ice arches, vintage Santa's sleigh with reindeer, and so much more!

Festive Performances

Join The McGregor Carollers as they perform traditional holiday favourites. Lyrics will be projected on the Spirit of York so everyone can sing along. And don't miss The Alpine Merry Sheep Choir (a singing sheep quartet performing in English and French) as they prance around the site Sunday afternoons bringing smiles to everyone's face.

Holiday Pet & Family Photography

Visit the Pawpin' Clicks booth near Santa's Village to get professional photos of your beloved pet and family this holiday season. Advanced bookings and walk-ins available.

Please see the complete program guide to The 2024 Distillery Winter Village for more information, including details about the outdoor New Year's Eve bash.

Ticketing Information

Visitors can choose from four ticket tiers to best suit their needs, ranging from $15 - $39.50 (no increase from last year).

General Admission, Flex, Express and a Combo Ticket with Illuminarium.

Tickets are required Thursday to Sunday after 4:00 p.m. and daily from December 16 - 31 after 4:00 p.m. Any other time, entrance is free. Kids aged nine and under always enter for free.

Tickets are now on sale. Please see the ticketing page to learn more about the four tiers, when you require a ticket (and when you don't), and hours of operation at www.TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com.

Images and video from last year can be found in this Google Drive folder.

For more information or to arrange an interview, contact: Laurie Weir / Will Lamont, Next Public Relations Inc., [email protected] / [email protected], 416-735-6919 / 647-382-7882