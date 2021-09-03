WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Where were the issues that First Nations are faced with in the debate held last night on TVA's Face-à-Face 2021? The virtual absence of issues of concern to us was a demonstration that even if issues of concern to First Peoples have, over the past year, taken their rightful place in the national collective consciousness, this awareness eludes the leaders of the federal political parties.

"This clearly demonstrates a lack of political will to deal with our issues," stated the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), Ghislain Picard.

In a just and functional democracy, the AFNQL judges that issues specific to First Nations must be included in a national debate:

A debate in which the leaders of the federal political parties will give First Peoples' issues their rightful place;

A debate in which the leaders of the federal political parties will publicly commit to historical reconciliation with First Peoples;

A debate in which the leaders of the federal political parties will commit, with specific timelines, to the 800 or so recommendations of the reports of the various inquiries that are seemingly only gathering dust on shelves;

A debate in which the leaders of the federal political parties will acknowledge that systemic racism is plaguing Canadian society and pledge to vigorously fight against it;

A debate in which the leaders of the federal political parties will commit to recognizing First Nations governments as one of the three orders of government in Canada ;

; A debate in which the leaders of the federal political parties will commit to a national reconciliation conference involving First Nations governments, the federal government and the provinces and territories;

A debate during which the leaders of the federal political parties will commit to calling to order the provinces that are determined to block the self-determination of First Peoples, as is the case in Quebec ;

; A debate in which the leaders of the federal political parties will engage!

"The current federal election campaign is going around in circles, going nowhere. Here, the AFNQL is offering the leaders of the federal political parties clear paths that they can follow. Will they have the courage to do so, to respond to these issues that are national in scope? Will a real federal political parties leader's debate take place? The AFNQL is ready to actively participate, and remains hopeful" said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418 254-4620

