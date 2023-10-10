The Dalmore unveils the first in a four-year programme of rare whisky collections

The Cask Curation Series Sherry Edition marks the first release in a series celebrating The Dalmore's whisky making artistry and the role exquisite casks play in the creation of the iconic Single Malt Scotch Whisky

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Dalmore's Cask Curation Series will feature celebrated makers and their partnerships with The Dalmore. The 2023 release – The Sherry Edition – features renowned fifth-generation winemakers González Byass, of Jerez de la Frontera, Spain. Each set in the collection comprises three exceptional aged-statement whiskies finished in the finest of González Byass casks, available exclusively to the whisky makers of The Dalmore.

Strictly limited to 150 sets, The Sherry Collection is beautifully presented in a bespoke leather-finished travel case hand-crafted in Florence, Italy – perfectly framing the trio of new expressions. Each age-statement whisky is housed in the iconic Dalmore bottle adorned with a matching collar;

The 26 Year Old, finished in rare Gonzalez Byass 2002 vintage, Cask No.4

The 28 Year Old, finished in very rare Gonzalez Byass 30 Year Old Matusalem Sherry Cask

The 43 Year Old, finished in very rare Gonzalez 30 year old Apostoles Sherry Cask

Each expression in the collection represents The Dalmore Single Malt finished in Gonzalez Byass Sherry Casks in its purist form; natural colour, non-chill-filtered, and cask-strength.

97 years of whisky making artistry are captured in this collection, created at The Dalmore Distillery, Scotland, by Master Whisky Makers Gregg Glass and Richard Paterson OBE. The Sherry Edition celebrates The Dalmore's century-old exclusive partnership with the finest winemakers of Jerez de la Frontera – Gonalez Byass. This fifth-generation winery is led today by Master Winemaker Antonio Flores, and his daughter Silvia Flores.

The four master makers of Spain and Scotland, each at the top of their craft, inherit a time-honoured collaboration between the two noble houses of wine and whisky making. The Sherry Edition is an expression of the whisky making artistry born of this truly special relationship between The Dalmore and Gonzalez Byass. The collection encapsulates their shared pursuit of the perfect composition.

The Sherry Edition story is born on the vine in sun-drenched Andalusia, a tale of the finest winemaking in a place whose character is shaped by the Easterly Mediterranean breeze and Atlantic winds from the West. Sherry wine is laid down here to develop its character over time, alive as it serpentines from cask to cask.

Each Sherry cask resides in a magnificent bodega, a spiritual place with a unique impression of peace, light, and space. On their regular visits to these hallowed winemaking spaces, The Dalmore's whisky makers pick out those casks with the perfect potential for maturing whisky. Each cask has already lived a lifetime under the watchful eye of the winemakers at Gonzalez Byass, before being selected for their new role as vessels for the finest Single Malt Scotch at The Dalmore. The Sherry Edition features three whiskies born of casks that between them represent 80 years drenched in Gonzalez Byass wines.

The curation of exquisite casks is intrinsic to the whisky making artistry for which The Dalmore has become renowned. The distillery was established to create a Single Malt like no other, leading to the pioneering of multi-cask maturation in 1868. Led today by Gregg Glass and Richard Paterson OBE, The Dalmore is home to an unbroken chain of visionary whisky makers, curating the rarest of casks in pursuit of the creating a truly exceptional whisky.

The Dalmore distillery's collection of idiosyncratic stills creates a New Make spirit of unique character and depth – robust and fruity, particularly well-suited to longer and more complex maturation. This allows our whisky makers to develop spirit over longer periods, and inspires them to seek out the finest and rarest casks from the world's greatest vineyards and bodegas. Each of these exquisite casks offers unique potential, its characteristics influencing the personality of the Single Malt as it quietly matures over the months, years, and decades.

This collection is the first chapter. In 2024 the second release in The Dalmore Cask Curation Series will shine a light on the influence Port pipes have on the spirit, and celebrate our partnership with a famous Port wine maker. The third release arrives in 2026, followed by the fourth and final release concluding the series in 2027. Each release will celebrate The Dalmore's exclusive relationships with the world's finest makers of wine and spirits.

The Dalmore Cask Curation Series - The Sherry Edition is a story of the unique potential for whisky maturation offered by rare Gonzalez Byass casks. The Sherry Edition, launched 3rd October, and is available worldwide in select outlets. Two sets will be available in Canada this fall, available exclusively at LCBO in Ontario for $70,000 CAD and BCLiquor for $60,000 CAD + tax.

The Dalmore Cask Curation Lounge will be open from 7 October through 31 October 2023 at LCBO Yonge & Summerhill in Toronto (10 Scrivener Square). The lounge will provide a curated taste of Cask Curation through a series of events including consumer tastings, complimentary bottle engraving, and dinners.

BCLiquor will hold an event to coincide with a draw to purchase The Cask Curation Series Sherry Edition on 15 November 2023 at the 39th and Cambie store (5555 Cambie Street). The in-person draw will be open from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and the draw will be held at 7:15 pm. The Dalmore event is 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and tickets are available for $50 CAD. https://www.bcliquorstores.com/event

About The Dalmore:

Founded in 1839 on the banks of the Cromarty Firth in the Scottish Highlands, the Dalmore has been making masterpieces of whisky for over 180 years.

The 12-point silver stag which proudly adorns each bottle was bestowed upon the first chieftain of Clan Mackenzie in 1263 by King Alexander III of Scotland. The stag became the whisky's emblem when descendants of the clan took over the distillery in 1878.

The Dalmore distillery's collection of idiosyncratic stills creates a New Make spirit of unique character and depth – robust and fruity, particularly well-suited to longer and more complex maturation. This allows renowned Master Whisky Maker Gregg Glass and his team to develop spirit over longer periods, continuing a tradition of visionary whisky-making as they fully express their art using rare casks from some of the world's finest wineries and bodegas.

