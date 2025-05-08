THE DALMORE UNVEILS COLLABORATION WITH FOSTER + PARTNERS' BEN DOBBIN ON THE PRESTIGIOUS LUMINARY SERIES AS 2025 EDITION LAUNCHES IN VENICE

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Dalmore Single Malt Whisky announce their collaboration with architect Ben Dobbin of renowned practice Foster + Partners for the third chapter of The Dalmore Luminary Series, which shines a light on the worlds of whisky making artistry and architectural design.

Curated in partnership with V&A Dundee, Scotland's Design Museum, this Edition is a co-creation between Ben Dobbin, whose projects include Apple Park and the revitalisation of the Transamerica Pyramid, and The Dalmore's renowned Whisky Makers, Gregg Glass and Richard Paterson OBE.

L-R: Richard Paterson OBE, Master Distiller, The Dalmore with Luminary No.3, Ben Dobbin of Foster + Partners and Gregg Glass, Master Whisky Maker, The Dalmore, pictured with The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition – The Rare - at V&A Dundee?

The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition - The Rare - is an extremely rare Single Malt Whisky Aged 52 Years, held in a specially designed decanter, housed within a bespoke sculpture, designed by Dobbin.

This Edition is rooted in creative flow and precision, qualities shared by Dobbin and The Dalmore's makers.

Dobbin's extraordinary sculpture sees the whisky appear almost suspended in time, a fine example of tensegrity. Using this approach, Dobbin designed a dynamic, bold and perfectly balanced asymmetric sculpture, made of bronze, featuring dramatic waves and rods.

The Dalmore were equally exacting when creating the exceptionally rare whisky, taking inspiration from Dobbin's personal tastes, whilst demonstrating their artistry.

The Dalmore Luminary Series No. 3 follows acclaimed collaborations with Kengo Kuma and Maurizio Mucciola, and last year with Melodie Leung of Zaha Hadid Associates.

Ben Dobbin, Luminary No.3 and Senior Partner at Foster + Partners said: "Collaborating with The Dalmore has been absolutely fascinating. Technically, it has been a much more precise - yet creative process than I imagined. Spending time at their distillery really shaped my design process and I wanted to bring to life our shared sense of place, materiality, and how our worlds bridge. This has been an authentic, true partnership, which I am immensely proud of."

Richard Paterson OBE of The Dalmore adds: "This collaboration perfectly adds to The Luminary Series, demonstrating a totally different dimension of what can be achieved when creative talents from different, yet complementary fields, unite."

Gregg Glass of The Dalmore adds: "Meeting Ben was a true meeting of minds. There are actually many similarities between whisky making and architecture, both being a very iterative process, but striving to create something that stands the test of time."

The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition – The Rare will be offered at auction via Sotheby's Hong Kong, closing 16th May, with 100% of proceeds donated to V&A Dundee.

