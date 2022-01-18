The Dalmore Celebrates Lunar New Year with Constellation Collection Vintage Release

The last known remaining bottle globally will be available for one lucky buyer ahead of this year's Lunar New Year celebrations. The Dalmore Constellation Collection Vintage 1964 Cask 9 was aged 46 years and is one of 67 bottles ever produced.

The Dalmore 1964 – 'Expressing a multitude of flavours never experienced before'

This spirit has been patiently perfected for 46 years in our deepest darkest warehouses. 43 years slumbering in American white oak casks, has gifted the spirit with its initial backbone of creamy vanilla and honey notes. Following this, the spirit spent a further three years maturating in a Matusalem Oloroso Sherry cask, giving it a majestic quality. Provocative notes of orange, lavender and patchouli prevail, whilst whispers of coffee and black forest fruits dance on the palate. A true multitude of flavours.

"When I was assessing the final whiskies that would make it into the collection I kept coming back to this whisky. It intrigued me. The influence of sherry and age makes this one of the most dignified whiskies within the collection," Richard Paterson, Master Distiller at The Dalmore.

An in-store draw will be held for the chance to purchase this highly sought-after whisky with ballots available on January 29, 2022 at the 39th & Cambie BCLIQUOR store, located at 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver. Customers are not required to be present at the time of draw at 2:00 p.m. to purchase and will be notified directly.

Additional Constellation whiskies will also be available for purchase:

The Dalmore Constellation 1971 Cask 2 ( $28,000 CAD)

CAD) The Dalmore Constellation 1972 Cask 1 ( $29,000 CAD)

CAD) The Dalmore Constellation 1973 Cask 10 ( $26,000 CAD)

CAD) The Dalmore Constellation 1979 Cask 594 ( $11,500 CAD)

CAD) The Dalmore Constellation Collection 1981 Cask 3 ( $8,800 CAD)

The Dalmore Constellation Collection

The Dalmore has been pioneering exquisite cask curation for more than 180 years. Continuing an age old heritage that treasures the sanctity of the cask, our precious spirit is matured in exceptional casks, hand selected by Master Distiller, Richard Paterson and sourced from the world's finest bodegas and exclusive wineries.

The Dalmore Constellation Collection is a collection of exquisite casks that are a shining example of how the wood, combined with the mastery of time, can bring a spectrum of delights to The Dalmore whiskies. Each whisky, hand selected for their quality, has been purposely released at natural strength and natural colour and is non-chill filtered. This allows us to showcase the purity, texture and flavour profile that comes directly from our most exquisite casks.

About The Dalmore

For 180 years The Dalmore has been a masterpiece in the making. A Single Malt Whisky like no other, overseen by an unbroken chain of visionary whisky makers whose entrepreneurial spirit and restless pursuit of the perfect whisky endures today. Current Master Distiller, Richard Paterson, celebrated his sixth decade at The Dalmore in 2020. Richard Paterson continues to hand-select rare casks from the world's finest bodega and wineries in which to mature the carefully composed sprit. This commitment is at the heart of our exceptional whiskies.

The Dalmore Single Malt Whisky is available worldwide in the finest outlets, from Harrods, London, Galleries Lafayette of Paris, Beverly Wilshire of Los Angeles, and Shangri-La, Shanghai. For those that enjoy fine travel, The Dalmore is available at 40,000 feet with Emirates First Class, and onboard Queen Mary II of Cunard.

Worldwide demand for The Dalmore by consumers and collectors alike has continued to grow. The Dalmore is the fastest growing single malt whisky worldwide.*

