The Current Status and the Management of Final Waste - Consultations with Indigenous Nations Continue September 16, 2021

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The commission mandated to investigate the current status and the management of final waste is completing its consultations with Indigenous nations on September 16 at 9 a.m. On this occasion, it will discuss with representatives of the James Bay Advisory Committee for the Environment (JBACE), the Cree Nation and Jamesians about waste management on their territory in order to identify the main problems and challenges they face and to find promising solutions. This consultative day follows meetings held in June 2021 with the Inuit and Naskapi nations.

In a spirit of cooperation and respect, this consultation will be co-chaired by the Chairman of the BAPE Commission, Mr. Joseph Zayed, and by JBACE President, Ms. Melissa Saganash. Representatives from the Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, the Ministry of Health and Social Services and RECYC-QUÉBEC will also be present to answer questions raised by participants.

Participation in the September 16 meeting is reserved for people who have been invited by the JBACE. However, the public will be able to follow the event, which will be broadcast on the BAPE website in three languages, French, English and Cree at www.bape.gouv.qc.ca.

About

Since 1978, the BAPE has informed and consulted the population on projects and on any issue relating to the environment that could have repercussions on their environment or on their quality of life. The BAPE is an impartial government body that investigates to advise the government in order to inform its decision-making.

Follow the BAPE on social networks!

https://www.facebook.com/BAPEquebec

https://twitter.com/BAPE_Quebec

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bapequebec/

SOURCE Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement

For further information: Karine Lavoie, Conseillère en communication, 581 925-0670, or 1 800 463-4732, [email protected]; www.bape.gouv.qc.ca

Related Links

https://www.bape.gouv.qc.ca/

