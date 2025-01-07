QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - At the request of Benoit Charette, ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) has published its investigation and public hearing report on the Horne 5 project in Rouyn-Noranda by Falco Ressources Ltée.

The report contains a brief description of the project, a summary of the opinions and concerns of the participants, the Commission of Inquiry analysis as well as its findings and opinions. The Commission's main conclusions are gathered in a fact sheet containing the highlights and are the subject of a section at the beginning of the report.

A brief summary of the report provides its main points.

The Commission of Inquiry in charge of examining the project was headed by Joseph Zayed, Chairman, and Martin Lessard and Geneviève Meloche, Commissioners. Its mandate ran from August 26 to December 23, 2024. Thanks to its work, the Commission was able to provide citizens with favourable and respectful conditions for informing themselves and expressing their views.

About the BAPE

Since 1978, the BAPE has been informing and consulting the population on projects and on any environmental issue assigned to it by the minister responsible for the Environment that could have an impact on their environment or quality of life. As an impartial government agency, it investigates and advises the government in order to inform its decision-making.

