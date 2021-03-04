The Current Status and Management of Final Waste - Preparing for the public hearing

Eager to make the mission of the BAPE better known, to promote participation and to inform citizens about the progress of its work, the commission of inquiry invites citizens to participate in a preparatory meeting for the public hearing live on its Facebook page and on its website.

This meeting will be an opportunity to learn more about the role of the BAPE, the mandate it has received, how the public hearing will be conducted, and how to prepare for it. In particular, you will learn how to familiarize yourself with the case, ask questions and present your opinion. You will be able to ask questions related to the process and your preparation. For more information on the public hearing, see Preparing for the BAPE Public Hearing available on the BAPE website.

WHAT: Preparatory meeting for the public hearing Note that this event will be held in French but questions in English will be welcome. DATE: Wednesday March 10, 2021 TIME: 7pm WHERE: www.bape.gouv.qc.ca www.facebook.com/BAPEquebec

WHERE TO CONSULT DOCUMENTATION ON THE FILE

The documents that will be filed as part of the work of the commission of inquiry will be available on the BAPE website.

For more information, you can contact Mr. Pierre Turgeon, communication advisor, by calling 581 925-0679 or, toll free, 1 800 463-4732. You can also reach the commission by email at the following address: [email protected].

SOURCE Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement

