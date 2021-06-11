NEMASKA, QC, June 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Cree Development Corporation (CDC) is proud to announce the completion of the Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the Pre-Feasibility Study for Phases II/III of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Cree-Quebec Sustainable Infrastructure Development Program in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region.

The CDC wishes to announce that WSP Canada Inc. has been awarded the mandate to conduct the pre-feasibility study. WSP Canada Inc. has worked on numerous mandates over the years in Eeyou Istchee, related to transportation infrastructure and other projects. Their expertise of both the territory and required planning in regard to large-scale development projects will no doubt be an asset as the CDC seeks to better understand the implications of the works contemplated in Phases II and III. For the study, WSP has partnered with Maamuu Consulting, a Cree-owned business specializing in community engagement, to undertake the liaison work with the communities within the study. Their team will work closely with the Grande Alliance Community Information Officers (GACIOs) to gather valuable information from communities and land users.

As was the case for the Phase I study, the Phases II/III Pre-Feasibility Study approach relies heavily on the participation of all implicated communities to shape a common vision for the future of the territory. The Study was developed through close collaboration between the Cree Nation and various ministries of le gouvernement du Québec, which will continue into the future to ensure the success of the study.

Quotes

"The Phases II/III Pre-feasibility Study is an important step forward for the CDC and La Grande Alliance. We will now have resources mobilized to examine all three phases of this long-term territorial planning, and it is expected that everyone will work together as well as with all the communities concerned. We welcome WSP Canada to the team."

Davey Bobbish, President, Cree Development Corporation

"It is with great enthusiasm and pride that the WSP team and our Cree partners welcomed this news. We are very excited to begin collaborating with the Cree Development Corporation to undertake this important study together."

Pierre Therrien, Project Director, WSP Canada Inc.

