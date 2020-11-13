Funding supports two cultural projects in British Columbia

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian cultural industries are in demand around the world and the Government of Canada is committed to helping them reach their full potential. The Creative Export Canada program helps our cultural industries meet this international demand, allowing them to share their talent and creativity with the world.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), announced funding for two British Columbia organizations through the Creative Export Canada program. They made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The $1,560,000 in support will help two projects focused on audiovisual, interactive digital media, visual art and design. This funding follows a recent announcement made by Minister Guilbeault, where $3,371,000 in Creative Export Canada program funding was awarded to eight Quebec organizations.

Exports are vitally important to Canada's creative industries. Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program helps these industries reach their international goals and promote Canadian works abroad. Helping Canadian arts professionals shine internationally also generates significant economic benefits in Canada, including new jobs and business growth. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cultural industries, the program gave eligible applicants the opportunity to adjust or modify their proposal after submitted them for the March 11, 2020 deadline.

The Creative Export Canada program supports Canadian organizations for projects that generate export revenues and features Canadian creative content. It helps increase the visibility of Canadian creative works in the international market and bolsters the profitability of exports from Canada's creative industries.

Quotes

"As our creative industries continue to maximize their export potential, the Creative Export Canada program provides the support to help them shine on the world stage. Canadians are known for their expertise and strengths in all facets of culture and we are proud to support this key sector of the Canadian economy."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Programs like Creative Export Canada help provide the support cultural industries need to succeed in the international market. I'm proud that our government supports talented Canadian arts professionals by helping them share their skills with the world."

—Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Here in Hollywood North, we know how important it is to work with international partners. Canadian talent is world renowned, which is why the Creative Export Canada program is so vital. With this program's help, BC's talent can explore international markets, reach a global audience, and maintain our reputation as the number one global hub for special effects."

—The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

Quick Facts

British Columbia Recipients

Hipster Bait

Oznoz

In 2016, Canada exported $16 billion in creative products, which is 2.5 percent of Canada's total exports.

The arts and culture sector creates more than 650,000 direct jobs and countless related jobs. It also accounts for 2.7 percent of Canada's gross domestic product.

Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools to successfully export their creative content and shine globally.

The third round of Creative Export Canada funding includes $7,945,400 in funding for 16 cultural projects across Canada in the audiovisual, interactive digital media, music, publishing, visual art and design industries.

Creative Export Canada has provided $25,784,963 in funding for 48 creative industry organizations since its creation in 2018.

Canadian Heritage is accepting applications for funding under the Creative Export Canada program. The application deadline is November 25, 2020 for projects starting April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Associated Links

Creative Export Canada

Creative Export Strategy

Launch of Creative Canada – A Vision for Canada's Creative Industries

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Matt Kocherha, Office of the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), 613-793-5392, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

