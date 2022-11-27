MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The CP Holiday Train is back for the first time in three years and will stop at the Beaconsfield train station on Sunday November 27th at 8:20 pm. Since 1999, Moisson Montreal has participated in the enchanting CP Holiday Train event, which is free for all to attend.

Every year, the CP Holiday Train travels across Canada and the United States to spread the holiday spirit and collect funds and food for local food banks in North America until December 18th.

"Thank you to the CP Holiday Train for its support of Moisson Montréal and to our dedicated volunteers who greatly contribute to the realization of our mission." Chantal Vézina, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal.

A festive evening

The train ride is a magical time to share with family and friends to kick off the holiday season. Last year, during the virtual edition, Moisson Montréal received a generous donation of $15,000 from the CP Holiday Train. For the return of the event in person, the Moisson Montréal team and its volunteers will be on site at the Beaconsfield Station to collect donations in food and money. Festive music, hot drinks and pizza will be distributed during the evening. In addition, a free concert will animate the event at 8:30 pm with artists Brittanny Kennell and Don Amero.

About Moisson Montréal

A charitable organization founded in 1984, Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada. Its mission is to provide an optimal food supply to community organizations serving people in precarious situations on the island of Montreal while participating in the development of sustainable solutions.

Thanks to the generosity of volunteers and food donors, Moisson Montréal benefits from an extraordinary leverage effect: with each dollar donated, the organization redistributes over $15 worth of food. Moisson Montréal gives over 17.1 million kg of foodstuffs per year to the large mutual aid network, including nearly 300 accredited community organizations on the island of Montreal which respond to some 900 000 requests for food aid per month.

