The control of election expenses during the election in the electoral division of Terrebonne

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The rules governing election expenses incurred as part of the by-election in the Terrebonne electoral division apply as of today and up to the closing of the polling stations on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The preliminary election expenses limit for each candidate in the Terrebonne electoral division is $107,483.25. This limit corresponds to $1.75 per person entered on the list of electors at the time the order was issued; this list includes 61,419 people. The final limit will be calculated following the revision of the electoral list on March 6, 2025. The official limit will be the higher of the two amounts.

Rules governing election expenses

In order to limit the influence of money in the political debate, Québec has rules that are unique in the country with respect to the control of election expenses and political financing.

There are three key elements to this framework:

In the interest of fairness, political parties and candidates are subject to an election expense limit. This limit is calculated based on the number of people registered on the electoral list in the electoral division (details of this calculation are given above). Only official agents of political parties and candidates may incur or authorize election expenses. In other words, so as to not to undermine the fairness sought, businesses, interest groups and citizens cannot use their financial means to try and influence the political debate. That said, a few exceptions allow third parties to take part in the political debate; for example, they can hold a public meeting or broadcast a program comparison. Official agents will have to account for all election expenses incurred, in particular by filing a report. This accountability, which is designed to ensure transparency, will be accessible to the public and verified by Élections Québec.

In addition, electoral legislation stipulates that only electors can make political contributions. This legislation also limits the amount of their contributions to $100 per year for each political entity. During a by-election, electors domiciled in the electoral division in question may contribute up to an additional $100, from the date on which the seat becomes vacant until the 30th day after polling day. Legal persons, such as companies, associations and unions, cannot contribute to the financing of political parties and candidates. They cannot make a gift of money or offer services or goods free of charge.

Third-party intervention

Since the Election Act favours candidate and political party interventions during election periods, citizens and companies cannot spend money to contribute to the electoral debate. Any intervention that has a cost is illegal if it has a partisan effect or if it offers visibility to a party or candidate unless it is authorized by an official agent.

During the election period, electors can express their opinions so long as doing so costs nothing. For example, they can broadcast a political opinion in a free publication on social media.

In this regard, the Élections Québec website provides information and an explanatory guide (PDF) with concrete examples.

Advertisement blackout periods

Advertising messages are prohibited in print media, electronic media, radio and television for the first seven days of the election campaign, i.e., from today until February 18 inclusively. This prohibition also covers advertising posted in spaces rented for this purpose, including on the Internet and in social media. However, it does not prevent election signs from being posted or pamphlets from being distributed.

On election day, election advertising will also be prohibited in the print media, electronic media, radio and television.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of the Québec democracy.

