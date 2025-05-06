The Competition Bureau obtains a second court order to advance an investigation of competition in the Quebec real estate services market

GATINEAU, QC, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau has obtained a second court order to advance an investigation into conduct by the Quebec Professional Association for Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) and its subsidiary, Société Centris, related to real estate data sharing restrictions.

The Bureau is investigating whether the QPAREB has engaged in certain practices that harm competition in the real estate brokerage services market or that prevent the development of innovative online brokerage services in Quebec.

The Bureau needs more information to further its understanding of the context surrounding these practices and their effects on competition.

The order granted by the Federal Court requires QPAREB to produce records concerning its relationship with its business partners and data on real estate transactions in Quebec.

QPAREB manages the multiple listing service (MLS) that collects Quebec real estate transaction data.

real estate transaction data. Quebec real estate brokers use the MLS system as part of their brokerage services, and is not accessible to the public.

real estate brokers use the MLS system as part of their brokerage services, and is not accessible to the public. The Bureau's investigation is still ongoing and seeks to determine whether QPAREB has engaged in conduct contrary to the abuse of dominance restrictive trade practices provisions of the Competition Act .

. In 2023, the Competition Bureau obtained a first court order to advance its investigation.

In 2016, the Competition Tribunal ruled in favour of the Bureau in its case against the Toronto Real Estate Board relating to anti-competitive conduct that restricted real estate brokers' and consumers' access to historical home sales data and novel real estate services.

