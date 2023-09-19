GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Criminal charges were laid before the Court of Quebec against two individuals in connection with alleged bid-rigging for paving contracts awarded by the ministère des Transports du Québec (MTQ) for the Montérégie region.

Marcel Roireau and Serge Daunais are charged under the bid-rigging provisions of the Competition Act. The evidence gathered by the Competition Bureau suggests that the accused individuals allegedly participated in an illegal agreement with their competitors to submit cover bids in response to the calls for tenders launched by the MTQ in 2008.

At the time of the alleged offence, Marcel Roireau was Vice President of Operations for Construction DJL Inc. and Serge Daunais was Vice President, Secretary and General Manager for Pavages Maska Inc.

Quote

"The charges laid in connection with bid-rigging reflect our commitment to protect and promote fair and healthy competition in our economy. We will continue to pursue colluding bidders who divert public funds."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

Bid-rigging is a serious offence that undermines the value of the competitive bidding process by allowing suppliers, rather than market forces, to dictate the prices and quality of products and services.

Those who believe they are involved in an illegal agreement with their competitors can come forward to seek immunity or leniency in return for their cooperation with the Bureau's investigation through its Immunity and Leniency Programs.

The Bureau also has a Whistleblowing Initiative for those who believe they can provide information about a potential violation of the Competition Act . The Bureau will keep the identity of the whistleblower confidential.

. The Bureau will keep the identity of the whistleblower confidential. If you suspect someone is engaging in collusive activity or bid-rigging, contact the Competition Bureau immediately to report the offence.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses.

