SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians know the value of a healthy and safe environment. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers strive to ensure that businesses and individuals comply with laws and regulations that protect Canada's natural environment.

On October 1, 2024, Avjet Holding inc., a company specializing in aviation fuel distribution, was fined $200,000 by the Court of Québec. The company pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The conviction is the result of a petroleum product spill that occurred between January 17 and 18, 2023. The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund to support projects that have a positive impact on Canada's natural environment.

Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers launched an investigation after being informed of a petroleum product spill at the Natashquan Airport in Quebec. The investigation proved that while delivering fuel, a quantity of approximately 4,900 litres of the product was spilled into the environment. Two valves left open by an Avjet Holding inc. employee, as well as another defective valve in the storage system's filling cabinet, were the cause of the release.

Releasing a petroleum product into the environment as a result of a leak in, or spill from, a tank is an offence under the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Registry contains information on convictions of corporations registered for offences committed under federal environmental laws.

The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 governs a variety of environmental matters, such as air and water pollution, waste management, and toxic substances.

governs a variety of environmental matters, such as air and water pollution, waste management, and toxic substances. The purpose of the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations (the Regulations ) under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 , is to reduce the risk of contaminating soil and groundwater due to spills and leaks of petroleum products from storage systems. It establishes requirements for systems under federal jurisdiction.

(the ) under the , is to reduce the risk of contaminating soil and groundwater due to spills and leaks of petroleum products from storage systems. It establishes requirements for systems under federal jurisdiction. The Regulations apply to storage systems with a capacity of more than 230 litres, which contain petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and home-heating oil, or allied petroleum products.

apply to storage systems with a capacity of more than 230 litres, which contain petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and home-heating oil, or allied petroleum products. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in the areas where the environmental damage occurred.

