OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) meets twice a year to review the status of wildlife species identified as potentially being at risk of extinction in Canada. COSEWIC will determine the status of 31 Canadian wildlife species, among them several populations of iconic Killer Whale, the prehistoric looking Snapping Turtle, and two populations of tiny stickleback fish that have been severely impacted by aquatic invasive species.

The next meeting will take place from November 26 to December 1, 2023, on the traditional and unceded territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin People in Ottawa, Ontario.

Following the meeting, a press release will be issued that summarizes the results of the discussions, highlighting ongoing Canadian conservation challenges and successful conservation actions.

