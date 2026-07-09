The Commissioner of Canada Elections releases 2025-2026 annual report

GATINEAU, QC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, released her annual report for 2025-2026.

The report provides an overview of the activities carried out by the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections (OCCE) between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, in relation to compliance and enforcement activities under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

The 2025–2026 fiscal year was marked by the 45th federal general election, a pivotal moment for the OCCE. The annual report includes an analysis of the complaints most frequently received during the election period.

In 2025–2026, the OCCE also continued its modernization efforts by introducing new tools and implementing internal improvements to enhance its efficiency. It also strengthened its collaboration with partners and began implementing recent legislative changes that directly affect its mandate under the Act.

"During the last federal general election, our office fully carried out its mandate, thanks in large part to the preparatory work undertaken in advance. We are now ready to meet the challenges ahead, particularly those arising from recent legislative changes."

-- Caroline J. Simard

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring that the Canada Elections Act and the Referendum Act are complied with and enforced. The Commissioner and her staff handle complaints about federal elections and conduct reviews and investigations to determine whether there has been a contravention of the Act. The Commissioner may take any action deemed appropriate to ensure that the Act is complied with and enforced.

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SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

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