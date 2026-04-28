GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of formal compliance measures to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, details related to these measures are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing eight administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) were issued to:

A candidate during the 2019 federal general election who failed to appoint a replacement official agent.

An individual whose contributions to registered associations exceeded the limit set by the Act.

The leader of a political party deregistered in 2023, for providing Elections Canada with false or misleading information.

Three individuals who served as official agents during the 2019 and 2021 federal general elections who failed to comply with certain requirements under the Act's political financing and reporting rules.

A replacement official agent for a 2019 general federal election campaign who failed to comply with the terms and conditions of an undertaking.

Related information

AMPs are administrative tools that the CCE can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

. The CCE is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the federal Referendum Act. The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

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SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

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