GATINEAU, QC, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of formal compliance measures to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act).

To maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, details related to these measures are published on the CCE's website.

Notices of violation imposing five administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) were issued to five official agents for failing to comply with the requirements related to the disposal of surplus funds, the submission of financial reports, and the payment of claims.

The CCE also accepted two undertakings from individuals who were official agents during the 44th federal general election, for contraventions related to the Act's political financing rules.

Related information

AMPs are administrative tools that the CCE can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in the CCE's Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime .

. An undertaking is a pledge made by an individual or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act and accepted by the Commissioner. Undertakings aim to ensure compliance with the Act.

The CCE is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Act and the federal Referendum Act. The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and carries out a different mandate.

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SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

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