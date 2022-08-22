QUÉBEC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards is pleased to announce the tabling of its report with the ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP). Following a series of public consultations held in seven cities and six regions of Québec, the Commission is submitting 35 recommendations based on the information and suggestions received by the stakeholders it met with.

The Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards warmly thanks all those who participated, citizens and representatives of various organizations, who contributed in one way or another to the activities of the Commission. In total, approximately 550 people attended the public hearings, 35 organizations met with the Commissioners in private, 147 briefs were filed, and 469 people shared their views online.

Quote:

"The past few months have shown us that the caribou issue is dividing the population. There is a broad consensus on the importance of conserving caribou populations, but there are different ways of doing this. Although our mandate addressed a complex issue, we are proud to provide a comprehensive report that will hopefully guide the MFFP in developing its caribou protection strategy. Québec must quickly adopt solutions to preserve this iconic species and ensure sustainable economic development for Québec and its regions."

Nancy Gélinas, president of the Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards

Related link:

Commission Web Space: https://consultation.quebec.ca/processes/caribous?locale=en

About the Commission:

The mandate of the Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards was to meet with citizens, Indigenous communities and stakeholders in the targeted areas to hear their views on two theoretical scenarios that promote the self-sufficiency of caribou in the affected territories.

Source:

Media relations

Commission indépendante sur les caribous forestiers et montagnards

