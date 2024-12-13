GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Rigorous and effective enforcement of Canada's wildlife protection laws is one of the concrete ways in which we meet our commitment to conserving wildlife and wildlife habitats.

On December 12, 2024, at the Gatineau courthouse, the Commission de la capitale nationale pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Species at Risk Act. The charge stems from actions that contravened a condition of a permit issued under the Act and resulted in damage to critical habitat for the western chorus frog.

The Commission de la capitale nationale was ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 to the Receiver General for Canada. The Commission de la capitale nationale will also be required to pay $25,000 to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund. The Court also ordered the Commission de la capitale nationale to carry out remedial work to repair the damage caused to the western chorus frog's critical habitat.

In June 2022, the Commission de la capitale nationale obtained a permit under the Species at Risk Act to develop a bicycle path in the western chorus frog's habitat in Leamy Lake Park, Gatineau. In October 2022, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers verified compliance with the permit conditions. As a result of their inspection, the officers found that one of the specific conditions of the permit had not been complied with.

After investigating, the officers discovered that between October 4 and 19, 2022, rock dust had been deposited in the western chorus frog's critical habitat during the work that was carried out. In so doing, the Commission de la capitale nationale failed to comply with a condition of the permit and committed offences under the Species at Risk Act.

Quick facts

The Great Lakes / St. Lawrence–Canadian Shield population of the western chorus frog has been listed as threatened in Schedule 1 of the Species at Risk Act since 2010.

since 2010. The Species at Risk Act prohibits killing or harming a wildlife species that is listed as threatened, as well as damaging or destroying the residence or critical habitat of one or more individuals.

prohibits killing or harming a wildlife species that is listed as threatened, as well as damaging or destroying the residence or critical habitat of one or more individuals. Permits are required for individuals, organizations, and businesses carrying out activities on federal land and areas protected by emergency orders that may affect species listed in Schedule 1 of the Species at Risk Act . A permit may be issued for specific reasons, such as scientific research or activities that only incidentally affect the species.

. A permit may be issued for specific reasons, such as scientific research or activities that only incidentally affect the species. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund receives money from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to fund projects that benefit the environment or that remedy harm caused to the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where environmental violations have occurred.

