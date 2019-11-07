The Co-operators earns Best Employer ranking for the 17th year in a row

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - This year The Co-operators has once again been recognized by the Kincentric Best Employer list as a top Canadian organization that demonstrates strong performance in employee engagement, agility, engaging leadership and talent focus. In addition, the Sovereign General Insurance Company (Sovereign Insurance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Co-operators General Insurance Company, has also been added to the list for 2019.

"Each year we learn something new about the capability and energy of our teams, the highs and the lows, and where we need to do better to keep moving toward our mission." says Rob Wesseling, president and CEO of The Co-operators. "These consistent rankings tell a compelling story about why The Co-operators is a great place to work and that is something that sets us apart from other organizations."

Some of the strengths highlighted through the survey completed by approximately 4,000 Co-operators employees include:

83 per cent indicating they believe The Co-operators actively supports the learning and development of its employees

85 per cent said they would not hesitate to recommend The Co-operators to a friend seeking employment

80 per cent showed that it would take a lot for them to leave the organization

85 per cent believe their manager provides the support they need to succeed

The Co-operators results are inclusive of employees of Co-operators Group Limited, Co-operators General Insurance Company, Co-operators Life Insurance Company, HB Group/COSECO and CUMIS.

Best Employer survey results give organizations a better understanding of their strengths and identify areas of focus to improve their employee experience.

Now in its 21st year in Canada, the Kincentric Best Employers certification program measures and recognizes organizations that capture the full power of their people to create sustainable competitive advantage and accelerate success.

About The Co-operators:

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $47.6 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as the Corporate Knights' #1 Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric (formerly Aon Hewitt.) For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

SOURCE The Co-operators

For further information: Stacey Edwards, The Co-operators, media@cooperators.ca

Related Links

www.cooperators.ca

