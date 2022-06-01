The CIB commits $80 million towards New Atlin Hydroelectricity Expansion Project

Project will benefit Yukoners with clean power and reduced GHG emissions Tweet this

Low carbon, clean power will reduce GHG emissions from current diesel generation by approximately 29,500 tonnes annually.

The CIB's investment supports closing an infrastructure gap for First Nation communities and municipalities across Yukon Territory which currently rely on grid-level diesel generators to ensure electricity reliability during the winter. The project will directly reduce the need for procurement and use of diesel fuel across the Yukon.

The financing is the CIB's third commitment under the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII) and its second partnership opportunity in British Columbia. The Yukon Government, British Columbia Government, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada are also contributing funding to the project.

The project will provide direct employment opportunities for local community members during construction and operations, including trades, labour, plant operations and maintenance, as well as environmental and safety monitors.

The Atlin project is an example of our Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative in action and we are proud of this partnership. The CIB's financing solutions aim to accelerate Indigenous infrastructure investments focused on decarbonizing remote communities in Canada. We are committed to collaborating with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities to help develop inclusive and sustainable infrastructure.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

This project is an example of how the Canada Infrastructure Bank can work with partners across the country to help communities transition to cleaner forms of energy. Funding the Atlin Hydroelectric Expansion will deliver clean power to the Yukon microgrid, which will reduce the use of diesel fuel across the Yukon Territory. Investments like this will contribute to Canada reaching its target of net-zero emissions and creating jobs in our communities.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Supporting indigenous owned and led clean energy projects is an important step towards reducing emissions, lowering reliance on diesel, increasing energy security and reliability, and creating good, high quality jobs across Canada. The Atlin Hydro Expansion is an example of the kind of project we need to reach net-zero by 2050 in a way that drives economic growth and development while also prioritizing the principles of inclusion, partnership, and collaboration. I am pleased to see the CIB dedicate $80 million dollars to this project, helping to supply Canada's North with reliable clean energy and narrow the infrastructure gap for Indigenous, rural, and remote communities.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

Tlingit Homeland Energy was created to develop the local economy for the benefit of Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the broader community of Atlin. The Atlin Hydroelectric Expansion Project will bring reliable and clean electricity to Yukon, while also providing economic development opportunities for local communities. We are thrilled to be working in partnership with CIB to help to make this important project a reality.

Peter Kirby, President, Tlingit Homeland Energy LP

Taku River Tlingit First Nation began operating its first hydro project in 2009. The project has reduced diesel generation and provided environmentally-friendly clean energy.

Tlingit Homeland Energy LP continues to discuss the project with stakeholders and First Nations communities.

The CIB has a commitment to invest $35 billion over the long-term across its priority sectors, and within that overall commitment, a target to invest at least $1 billion in partnership with and for the benefit of Indigenous Peoples.

over the long-term across its priority sectors, and within that overall commitment, a target to invest at least in partnership with and for the benefit of Indigenous Peoples. Through the ICII, CIB's investment team is investing in community-based projects which provide a service and a direct benefit to an Indigenous community or communities to help close the infrastructure gap.

The CIB's investments are subject to approval by its Board of Directors.

