The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Launches Fifth Anniversary Season Where Ideas Will Triumph

Canadian minor hockey teams have a chance to win up to $100,000 for the charity of their choice

OSHAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is back for its fifth season empowering Canadian minor hockey teams to make a meaningful impact in their community during a time when people need it the most. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are not able to go out into the community to perform their good deeds so this year we will ask teams to "pitch" their ideas of a Good Deed(s) that would make a positive impact in their community - The Chevrolet Good Deeds Pitch.

To enter, teams will create a thirty-second Pitch Video describing where they are from and their ideas for raising up their communities. The teams will share their videos on Twitter by January 28, 2021, using #GoodDeedsCup and tagging @ChevroletCanada for a chance to win the grand prize donation of $100,000 for the charity of their choice. The winning team will also have their names engraved on the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, as large as the Stanley Cup, to commemorate the contribution made to their community for generations to come!

New this year, the program goes beyond what was previously peewee league to include new age brackets, from U11 to U15, increasing the number of teams eligible to enter. Chevrolet Canada will also donate $50 for every Good Deeds Pitch submitted (up to $75,000) to the Hockey Canada Foundation's Assist Fund, a fund that provides subsidies to qualifying families to help with registration fees and equipment.

"The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is one of the most meaningful ways our brand connects with hockey families across Canada," said Laura Pacey, Brand Director for Chevrolet Canada. "We are confident that while teams won't be together this season, it won't detour them from ideating, even if remotely, to identify community needs and bring awareness to the impact they can make through our program. We look forward to all of the incredible "pitch" ideas!"

Key dates of the 2020/21 season include:

December 21, 2020 – January 28, 2021 – Teams will submit their Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup video entry via Twitter using @ChevroletCanada and #GoodDeedsCup

– – Teams will submit their via Twitter using @ChevroletCanada and #GoodDeedsCup February 13, 2021 – Eleven Regional Finalists will be announced on Hockey Night in Canada and via social media.

– Eleven Regional Finalists will be announced on and via social media. February 13, 2021 – February 24, 2021 – " Public Voting" where Canadians can vote on which regional finalists will advance to the top three. Each video view counts as one vote.

– – where Canadians can vote on which regional finalists will advance to the top three. Each video view counts as one vote. March 2021 – The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada after being selected by a panel of judges.

Last year's winners, The Northeast Eagles, from Torbay, Newfoundland, supported the Rainbow Riders, a non-profit club that uses horseback riding as a therapy to help children with disabilities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Seeing what the program did for both our team and our community was truly amazing," said The Northeast Eagles Assistant Coach, David Steele. "This experience helped each player grow as a person and instilled a type of confidence that showed them what kind of positive impact they are capable of making."

Past winners include The West Carleton Warriors, from Dunrobin, Ontario, who embarked on disaster relief efforts following a devastating tornado that tore through their hometown months before. The Pas Huskies from The Pas, Manitoba prevented their local homeless shelter from closing its doors forever and in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup inaugural year, the Glace Bay Minors organized a Valentine's Day celebration for the residents of a continuing care home.

Since the start of the program, more than a thousand Good Deeds have been conducted in local communities across the country. With this season marking the fifth anniversary of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, there is more good yet to be done.

For more information on the 2020/21 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup program, including a 'How-to-Pitch' tutorial, please visit www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca.

