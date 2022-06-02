New local product featured in your gourmet mushroom aisle

BROSSARD, QC, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Winter Farm, a Quebec start-up company specializing in agrotech, is pleased to announce that its latest product – the Champignon d'hiver mushroom – is now available in most IGA supermarkets and Rachelle-Béry stores across Quebec. This premium quality grey oyster mushroom will be the perfect accompaniment for your summer meals! It will also have the extra panache of being one of the few locally grown fresh gourmet mushrooms offerings on the market. Winter Farm is excited to give Quebec consumers an opportunity to discover the "Champignon d'hiver" as it diversifies its product offering on store shelves.

An overview of the "Champignon d'hiver "(grey oyster mushroom):

The grey oyster is a versatile and easy-to-prepare mushroom. It has a delicate taste with a hint of hazelnut.

Due to its spongy nature, it absorbs flavors during cooking and develops a very pleasing tender texture.

This premium quality mushroom brings refinement to any of your favorite dishes: pizzas, burgers, omelets, salads, pasta, Italian and French meat dishes, soups etc.

The "Champignon d'hiver" is locally grown in Saint-Lazare, Quebec , in the Montérégie, by Amelium Farms, a partner-operator of Winter Farm.

, in the Montérégie, by Amelium Farms, a partner-operator of Winter Farm. The mushroom is grown in a 100% controlled environment, without any chemical pesticides.

Unlike the other Winter Farm product, the Winter Strawberry, the "Champignon d'hiver" is available all year long.

The mushrooms are exclusively available through the IGA banner, in-store and online at a price of $8 .99 per 170 g container.

Testimonies

"In spite of the growing popularity of gourmet mushrooms, their production is still very artisanal and concentrated outside Quebec. The Winter Farm product will help reverse that trend by offering consumers a deliciously local product that is grown without chemical pesticides! Partnerships with producers are at the core of our business vision, and this new association with Amelium Farms opens the way towards new markets for Winter Farm."

- Alain Brisebois, President and CEO of Winter Farm.

"Partnering up with Winter Farm means I can pursue my dream of changing the way people eat. I want them to have access to quality products that are grown in an eco-friendly way, without harming the environment. Seeing our grey oyster mushrooms make it to supermarket shelves is a big moment for Amelium Farms and me. I'm already looking forward to having consumers discover new varieties and the full potential of specialty mushrooms!"

- Marc Brettschneider, Owner, Amelium Farms

"At IGA, offering local products year-round is a priority and it's part of our DNA. In addition to responding to our customers' keen interest in Quebec-grown products, this is an opportunity to cooperate with local companies that set themselves apart through boldness and innovation. We are very pleased to feature this tasty Quebec product, developed by Winter Farm, available exclusively on our shelves!"

- Francis Bérubé, Head of fruit and vegetable marketing for Sobeys

To learn more about Winter Farm innovative agtech solution, please visit our website: www.winterfarm.com. You can also find our media kit and visuals here.

About Winter Farm

Winter Farm combines knowledge from vertical farming, engineering and artificial intelligence to make production of fresh, chemical pesticide-free produce viable. Founded in 2018, the company provides an agro-tech solution that eliminates all reliance on weather conditions, in addition to offering unparalleled energy efficiency. By working with local growers, Winter Farm aims to ensure the sustainable development of food resources in Quebec, Canada and the world.

SOURCE Winter Farm Inc.

For further information: Daphné Mailhot, Head of Marketing and Communications, [email protected]