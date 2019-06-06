The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal to host President Barack Obama at the Bell Centre on November 14, 2019

MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is pleased to announce the return of President Barack Obama to speak as part of the Bell International Leaders series. The 44th President of the United States will speak at the Bell Centre on Thursday, November 14. This Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal event is presented with the support of Bell, in association with conferences evenko.

"President Barack Obama's 2017 visit to Montréal was a success and gave the city international visibility," said Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "We are honoured by the trust the President has placed in us by once again choosing to speak before the Chamber on his next trip. Given the enthusiasm for his first visit to the city, we are pleased to announce that the event will take place at the Bell Centre, greatly increasing audience capacity. The Chamber will draw on all of its expertise to offer attendees a unique experience, with the invaluable support of its partners Bell and evenko."

"Bell is proud to partner with the Chamber to once again welcome President Obama to Montréal," said Martine Turcotte, Bell's Vice Chair, Québec. "Montrealers and people throughout Quebec offered the President a very enthusiastic welcome on his last visit to our city, and we look forward to another memorable and inspiring day with him in November."

"Barack Obama has made an indelible mark on history," Michel Leblanc said. "Over two years after his return to private life, he continues to inspire by promoting causes such as human rights, education, the environment and economic development."

"We are proud to welcome Mr. Barack Obama to the Bell Centre!" said Jacques Aubé, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of evenko. "Thanks to the long-lasting partnership between evenko conferences and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, and thanks to the ongoing support of Bell, we can carry out this project, allowing Montrealers to have privileged access to the personalities who inspire them in their everyday life!"

"I would like to thank Bell, our longstanding partner, which has supported the Chamber's International Leaders series since its beginnings," Mr. Leblanc said. "Thanks to its tireless support, this Chamber series has gained strong credibility and has helped position Montréal as a leading destination for world-calibre speakers such as President Obama."

Over the years, the Chamber has welcomed many prominent speakers as part of its Bell International Leaders series, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, President Nicolas Sarkozy, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Prime Minister Manuel Valls, President Bill Clinton, Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, President Mikhail Gorbachev, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and President George W. Bush.

Tickets for the event will go on presale for Chamber members on Tuesday, June 18 at noon. Sales for the general public will begin on Wednesday, June 26, at noon. Details for the event will be released shortly on the Chamber's website.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 7,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chambremontreal

Twitter: @chambremontreal

To continue the discussion: #LeadersBellCCMM #ObamaCCMM

SOURCE Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

For further information: Julie Serero, Advisor, Media Relations, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Tel.: 514 871-4000, ext. 4042, jserero@ccmm.ca

Related Links

https://www.ccmm.ca/

