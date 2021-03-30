MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is pleased to launch the first national cohort of its Business Crews, in cooperation with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. This new cohort will enable participants from across Canada to discuss with representatives of the business community, professionals, and entrepreneurs using an intelligent matchmaking algorithm developed by PairConnex.

"Our Business Crews have kept growing since their launch in 2017," said Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "We are proud to partner with chambers of commerce outside Quebec to give Canadian professionals access to a larger pool of participants to share knowledge and discuss best practices. Against the backdrop of the relaunch, this type of platform enables participants to talk to potential clients and suppliers from across Canada who share the same interests."

"Our networking activities have had to adapt during the pandemic," Michel Leblanc said. "They have shifted to virtual mode to allow the many participants to keep building their networks despite the health crisis. A strong recovery in local business activity depends on openness to and the consolidation of new markets, which is completely in line with the goals of our Business Crews."

Anyone who would like to register for the first national cohort of Business Crews is encouraged to do so by visiting the CCMM website, or the websites of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. The registration deadline is May 3, 2021.

About Business Crews

Business Crews were designed and launched in 2017 by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, in partnership with PairConnex. The activity involves an intensive series of four meetings with members of a single group, led by a seasoned facilitator, to provide mutual assistance and create lasting business ties. Using a unique algorithm, groups of participants are formed intelligently based on their profile and background, to maximize the quality of discussions. In four years, over 1,500 businesspeople have taken part in these meetings. Since May 2020, Business Crews have been offered in virtual mode to enable participants to continue discussions while respecting health measures.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

With a network of over 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

