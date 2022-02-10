In the news release, The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal celebrates 200 years of commitment and mobilization from the city's business community, issued 10-Feb-2022 by Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain over CNW, we are advised by the company that the date of the event should read "November 3" rather than "November 8" as originally issued inadvertently. Other edits are also part of this correction The complete, corrected release follows:

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Since its beginnings, the Chamber has been driven by the desire to contribute to the prosperity of the city's businesses. Today it celebrates the ambition, talent, and pride that fuel its members and its community and that are a springboard to launch Montréal into the future.

Founded in 1822, the Chamber set about dredging the St. Lawrence in 1857 to build port facilities to accommodate heavy-tonnage ships. In 1887, 135 merchants founded the Chambre de commerce du district de Montréal, which would step up pressure to improve rail service in the metropolitan area. In 1892, the Chamber proposed creating the École des hautes études commerciales (HEC), then, 100 years later, merged with the Montreal Board of Trade to form an association uniting economic, social, and cultural stakeholders in Greater Montréal.

These historic efforts made it possible to grow the Montréal business community, fully engage in economic development projects, and promote the prosperity of Montréal. As of today, the Chamber has over 8,000 members, 3,000 businesses, 200 Major Partners, and 100 sponsors.

A gala evening to celebrate the 200th anniversary – November 3, 2022

"Reaching the important milestone of our bicentennial confirms the Chamber's historic role as a place for economic actors in Montréal to come together," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "To mark this important event, I am pleased to invite the business world to a special evening of celebration where our community will be honoured. We also intend to mark this special year by implementing a range of initiatives and structuring efforts that will have a major economic impact. They will offer a tangible legacy to the business community of today and tomorrow."

"Our members are at the heart of what we do and our raison d'être," Michel Leblanc said. "Hand in hand with them, and on their behalf, the Chamber participates in the development of Montréal businesses and the economic vitality of the city. We thank them for their continued trust and commitment, which have enabled us to pursue our mission for 200 years. We are also grateful to our employees who, through their talent and energy, contribute daily to making the Chamber stronger and more present for its members."

"Through the crises that have shaken Quebec and Canada since the Chamber was founded, we forged our ability to guide, foster, and support the emergence of businesses at the juncture of these difficult periods," Mr. Leblanc said. "Today, we are engaged as a partner in the relaunch of Montréal, particularly through the Relaunch MTL movement and the "I love working downtown" initiative. In the future, we would like to continue to act as a bridge between our members, the governments, and the community, in everyone's interest. I encourage the business community to stay tuned to learn about the rich programming the Chamber will offer throughout the year."

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

With a network of over 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

