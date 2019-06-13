The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and Ubisoft mark the closing of the Ubisoft Women in Tech initiative at the Eurêka! Festival

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and Ubisoft marked the end of the Ubisoft Women in Tech initiative at the Eurêka! Festival, which took place last week in the Old Port of Montréal. For the occasion, the initiative's three ambassadors — Amira Boutouchent, Catherine Proulx and Julie Tousignant — interacted with hundreds of young people gathered at the site. They also gave talks about careers in technology and the importance of increasing the presence of women in this forward-looking sector. Since the launch of the initiative in January, the ambassadors have been spreading this message through a series of events and activities, such as the Bell International Leaders event with Randi Zuckerberg, Operation Back to School and a trade mission to Silicon Valley.

"Ubisoft Women in Tech was a chance to shine a light on the different profiles in the tech sector and, most importantly, talented women who are inspiring leaders," said Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "Amira, Catherine and Julie's careers should serve as shining examples for the next generation and encourage young women to develop their potential. We need the contribution of all the talented women from the next generation to ensure Quebec and Montréal maintain their leadership position in North American tech. The Chamber is proud to have organized the Women in Tech initiative with Ubisoft and to have generated reflection and discussion to ensure that more women work in this forward-looking sector."

"As part of this initiative, Ubisoft is pleased to send a strong message that the representation of women in technology is an economic and social priority," said Cédric Orvoine, vice-president, human resources and communications, for Ubisoft Montréal. "Thanks to Ubisoft Women in Tech, not only are we able to present the range of career opportunities in high tech, but we can also show that there are many ways to support and encourage women as they break into the world of STEM. Women play a key role in stimulating innovation within this important industry for Quebec."

"A great deal of awareness raising is needed to increase the presence of women in high tech, but it is today's girls and boys – tomorrow's workers – who are the centrepiece of the solution. The presence of women in the tech sector has to become the norm," said Amira Boutouchent, cofounder and CEO of BRIDGR. The Ubisoft Women in Tech initiative showed that it is possible to break into the sector and that there is a network in place to help young women do so and support them as they take the plunge."

"Women who work in technology, as well as young women who are planning to make it their career, need to realize just how much they have to offer the sector," said Catherine Proulx, digital health researcher at the National Research Council Canada. "They don't need to justify pursuing a career in technology. On the contrary, they should be proud. It is our duty to use forums such as Ubisoft Women in Tech to encourage young women to be curious and have the courage to unlock their potential."

"We tend to think of technology as gadgets, but we haven't really grasped the impact it can have on our lives," said Julie Tousignant, general programmer at Ubisoft. "Future technology needs to be developed intelligently so that it can respond to the needs of the entire population. This is why we need better representation of women in the sector. Obviously, we have to recruit more women in technology, but also, those who already work in the field have to be aware of their influence. Every one of them has the power to be a role model for younger generations."

"We would like to thank Ubisoft Women in Tech partners and the three ambassadors — Amira, Catherine and Julie — for their ongoing involvement in this important cause," Michel Leblanc said.

Consult the publications related to Ubisoft Women in Tech and watch videos of the highlights of the initiative on the Chamber website.

About the Ubisoft Women in Tech initiative

Ubisoft Women in Tech is an initiative to inspire and encourage young women to explore career opportunities in the tech sector. Jointly developed by Ubisoft Montréal and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, this initiative is presented by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation in cooperation with CN and the participation of the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 7,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a world leading creator, publisher and distributor of video games and interactive services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, For Honor, Far Cry, Watch Dogs and Rainbow Six. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and distribution subsidiaries are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and PCs.



