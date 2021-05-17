The Chamber launches its annual campaign to highlight the contribution of its pillar partners to the prosperity and relaunch of the city

The campaign, which will run on different channels until the end of June, is structured around principles that emerged from the Relaunch MTL mobilization exercise and that form the basis for the recovery. With six distinct visual identities, these principles describe directions the relaunch should take and the foundations on which it should rest: it has to put people first; it has to be inclusive; it has to be green; it has to promote a local economy and be open to the world; it has to build the economy of the future; and it requires everyone's commitment. These visuals will appear on a range of platforms, including La Presse+, Le Devoir, Les Affaires, Montreal Gazette and Bell Media platforms. There will also be posters on street hoarding in downtown Montréal.

"The business community is fortunate to have very high-level partners mobilized to ensure the success of Montréal's economic relaunch," says Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "Everyone's commitment will restore the city's role as the economic driver of Quebec and will support local businesses as they resume their activities. In addition to their contribution to the city's business ecosystem, our pillar partners have proposed initiatives that embody the guiding principles for the relaunch of our economy and that form the basis of this visibility campaign. We are proud to recognize their ongoing commitment to the relaunch and the prosperity of local businesses and the city, and we want to highlight this with our campaign."

"Since it was created in 2009, the status of pillar sponsor for the Chamber has highlighted the contribution of flagship companies to the economic development of the city," Michel Leblanc says. "Through their innovative ideas and major projects, these businesses demonstrate the strong potential they see in the city and the confidence they have in it and the relaunch of our economy. If we work together, Montréal can resume the momentum it had before the crisis, and we are pleased to be able to participate in the visibility of our pillar partners through the deployment of this campaign that showcases them."

In addition to the publicity campaign, a series of communication efforts – including a blog post, mentions in the newsletter, and publications on social media – will be deployed in the coming weeks.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chambremontreal

Twitter: @chambremontreal

To continue the discussion: #ccmm

SOURCE Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

For further information: Source: Dominique Talbot, Advisor, Media Relations, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Tel.: 514871-4000, ext. 4052, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ccmm.ca/

