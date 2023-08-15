MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is pleased to welcome the two captains of the 2024 Presidents Cup, Mike Weir and Jim Furyk. The event, organized as part of the International Leaders series, presented by RBC, is taking place September 13, 2023 at Place Ville Marie's Le Cathcart Restaurants et Biergarten. With Montréal hosting the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup in September 2024, this discussion between the two accomplished golfers will be an opportunity to take a look at the elite professional sport and the significant economic benefits this major championship will bring the city.

"The Chamber is very pleased to host Mike Weir and Jim Furyk," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "The return of the Presidents Cup to the city reinforces our leadership as a host city for major sporting events. With its thousands of spectators, the Cup will offer significant benefits to our economy and incredible international visibility."

"The PGA Tour is extremely proud that the Presidents Cup, a major international event, is returning to Montréal," said Ryan Hart, Executive Director of the 2024 Presidents Cup. "The Royal Montreal Golf Club joins the list of those that have hosted this prestigious event several times. This opportunity is largely related to the incredible support from the community in 2007. While we prepare to present the next edition of the Presidents Cup in September 2024, the Ville de Montréal and its business community will again play an essential role in the event's success. We are very pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal to discuss the magnitude this tournament has taken on since 2007 and the visibility it will offer through next fall and beyond."

Registration for the September 13, 2023 event is now open on the Chamber's website.

About the International Leaders series

The International Leaders series is produced by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and presented by RBC. Under this banner, the Chamber hosts inspiring personalities from different horizons who are recognized internationally and whose vision and achievements have changed our world. It has previously hosted the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, the former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former President of General Electric Jack Welch, Wikipedia founder, Jimmy Wales, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of 8,000 members, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is active on three fronts: it is the voice of the city's business community, delivers specialized services to businesses and their employees, and carries out initiatives with impact to consolidate the business environment. For 200 years, it has been acting on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

For further information: Source: Jean-Baptiste Portrait, Press Officer, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Tel.: 514-669-6768, [email protected]