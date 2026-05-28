VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) encourages fans, teams, officials and media to plan ahead before travelling to Vancouver, British Columbia on Canada's beautiful West Coast for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The tournament runs from June 11 until July 19 2026, with seven FIFA World Cup matches taking place in Vancouver from June 13th through July 7th.

Knowing what you require to enter Canada will help ensure a smoother border crossing experience for travellers and will allow CBSA officers to focus on stopping dangerous goods and inadmissible people. Every day, CBSA officers play a crucial role protecting our communities. In 2025, the CBSA welcomed over 82 million travellers, stopped over 83,200 kg of illegal drugs from entering our communities and kept more than 17,700 weapons and firearms off our streets.

Here are some travel tips to help you plan for your trip:

Prepare your documents

A FIFA World Cup ticket is not a ticket into the country. Before making travel plans, learn about entry requirements by country or territory. There is no special "FIFA visa".

Before making travel plans, learn about entry requirements by country or territory. There is no special "FIFA visa". Have your travel documents ready. All international travellers, regardless of age, must carry acceptable identification when entering Canada. A passport is the only reliable and universally accepted travel and identification document when abroad.

travel documents All international travellers, regardless of age, must carry acceptable identification when entering Canada. A passport is the only reliable and universally accepted travel and identification document when abroad. When travelling with children who are not your own or for whom you don't have legal custody, bring a consent letter from the parent or legal guardian authorizing you to travel with the child. We are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, border officers may ask additional questions.

If entering Canada by air

Flying into Canada for FIFA World Cup? Use Advance Declaration and make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival into Canada. Advance Declaration is available at 10 of Canada's international airports, including Vancouver, Toronto Pearson and Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal.



Advance declaration allows FIFA World Cup accredited persons to self-identify as such and help ensure the efficient processing of these travellers by CBSA at the time of their arrival. FIFA World Cup accredited travellers should have their accreditation letter ready to show a border officer when they arrive in Canada. More information can be found on the Government of Canada's website for travellers coming to Canada for the event: Information for fans and travellers -- FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada.ca.

Use Advance Declaration and make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours of your arrival into Canada. Advance Declaration is available at 10 of Canada's international airports, including Vancouver, Toronto Pearson and Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal. Advance declaration allows FIFA World Cup accredited persons to self-identify as such and help ensure the efficient processing of these travellers by CBSA at the time of their arrival. FIFA World Cup accredited travellers should have their accreditation letter ready to show a border officer when they arrive in Canada. More information can be found on the Government of Canada's website for travellers coming to Canada for the event: Information for fans and travellers -- FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Canada.ca. Flying a private or charter aircraft? An aircraft must land at an approved airport of entry (AOE) during the CBSA's hours of business. More details are available at Flying to Canada- what you need to know.

If entering Canada by land

Driving into Vancouver for FIFA World Cup? Check the CBSA's border wait times to plan your route. Game days will mean increased border traffic. Also note that: Travellers should expect longer than normal border wait times and plan accordingly. Holidays and long weekends are often busiest for land border travel, including July 1 st (Canada Day) and July 4 th (Independence Day). Toronto Blue Jays/Seattle Mariners games taking place July 3 rd through July 5 th may also increase border wait times. Consider alternative ports of entry that may have shorter wait times. Check hours of operation for any port of entry using the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services. Use GPS applications to choose the best route. Border services officers take action against those who jeopardize the safety of others on the road. Never drive while impaired, by drugs or alcohol.

Check the CBSA's border wait times to plan your route. Game days will mean increased border traffic. Also note that:

If entering Canada by water

Arriving by boat for FIFA World Cup? All travellers entering Canada by boat or private crafts must report to the CBSA without delay. Reporting requirements may vary depending on your itinerary, your nationality and number of passengers onboard.

Declare your goods

Tips on restricted and prohibited items

You are encouraged not to travel with firearms. Most handguns are prohibited from being imported into Canada. If you choose to do so, check the rules on importing firearms into Canada: Firearms and weapons: Canadian border requirements.

Most handguns are prohibited from being imported into Canada. If you choose to do so, check the rules on importing firearms into Canada: Firearms and weapons: Canadian border requirements. Do not bring cannabis across the border. Crossing with cannabis in any form and in any amount, including products or oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.

oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization. Smuggling drugs is illegal . Trafficking drugs across the border is a criminal offence. Beware of people who ask you to carry anything for them. Consequences are serious in Canada and abroad.

. Trafficking drugs across the border is a criminal offence. Beware of people who ask you to carry anything for them. Consequences are serious in Canada and abroad. Review the restricted and prohibited goods to avoid the possibility of penalties, including fines, seizure or prosecution. Make sure you have the information you need before attempting to bring items into Canada.

restricted and prohibited goods to avoid the possibility of penalties, including fines, seizure or prosecution. Make sure you have the information you need before attempting to bring items into Canada. Bringing fireworks into Canada? Consult Importing, exporting and transporting fireworks to ensure that the ones you are bringing in are authorized. Fireworks are not permitted in the FIFA World Cup fan zones or stadiums.

Consult Importing, exporting and transporting fireworks to ensure that the ones you are bringing in are authorized. Fireworks are not permitted in the FIFA World Cup fan zones or stadiums. Know the rules for Drugs, alcohol and travel.

We encourage you to read and follow all of our travel tips before arriving at the border.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer.

The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the border services officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, you can call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Quotes

"As Canada welcomes fans and teams for this world-class event, the Canada Border Services Agency has put in place personnel, equipment and intelligence and is working closely with the United States, Mexico, and local law enforcement partners to defend our borders and protect our communities from dangerous drugs, weapons, and organized crimes. As we celebrate sport and cooperation across the globe, we are steadfast in our commitment to uphold the safety and security during FIFA World Cup 2026."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"On behalf of the CBSA Pacific Region, we welcome all FIFA World Cup 2026 attendees and participants to beautiful British Columbia. To ensure a smooth experience crossing the border into Canada, we encourage travellers to plan ahead and to be prepared. Arrive with the appropriate documentation and information for our border services officers, who are there to assist and ensure your experience entering Canada is efficient and safe."

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region.

Quick facts

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, the FIFA World Cup 2026™, will be taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States. This first tri-national FIFA World Cup will be the largest to date, with 104 matches and 48 teams participating. Various matches will take place in Vancouver between June 13 through July 7, 2026.

Vancouver will welcome teams from Australia, Turkiye, Qatar, Egypt, Switzerland, New Zealand and Belgium to compete on our turf for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

On May 26, 2026 the Government of Canada announced new measures to help prevent Ebola Disease from entering Canada. Learn more here.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations (https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/media/media-eng.html) Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945