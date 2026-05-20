FORT FRANCES, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - With boating season in full swing, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds private boaters of their reporting obligations when entering Canada by boat in Northwest Ontario. Understanding the reporting requirements will help keep our borders secure and ensure a safe and enjoyable season on the water.

Private boaters entering Canada in Northwest Ontario have three ways to report to the CBSA:

The CBSA Sand Point Lake port of entry. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

At a telephone reporting site , follow the instructions posted on location to contact the CBSA's Telephone Reporting Centre toll free at 1-888-226-7277 and request clearance to enter Canada.

, follow the instructions posted on location to contact the CBSA's Telephone Reporting Centre toll free at 1-888-226-7277 and request clearance to enter Canada. Report directly, in person to a border services officer at the Sand Point Lake port of entry during business hours: May 15 to September 30: 7 am to 7 pm October 1 to October 15: 8 am to 4 pm

during business hours: Until 11:59 pm on September 13, 2026, active Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) Program members may continue using their permit. After this date, former RABC Program members entering Canada must report to the CBSA at a designated telephone reporting site or port of entry. Additional telephone reporting sites will be announced to facilitate border crossing in areas formerly covered by the RABC Program.

members may continue using their permit.

We encourage you to read and follow all of our tips for boaters entering Canada before arriving at the border.

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. If you have questions, you can call us at 1-800-461-9999.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945