LITTLE GOLD, YT, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Little Gold Creek port of entry will open for the summer season on Friday, May 22, 2026. Seasonal hours of operation will be from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time, seven days a week. The port is scheduled to remain open until Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Little Gold Creek port of entry will open for the summer season May 22, 2026 (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Adverse weather conditions are a significant factor in the area and may impact the opening and closing dates. Travellers should note that the time in the Yukon (Pacific Daylight Time) is one hour ahead of the time in Alaska during the summer season. Travellers are encouraged to visit the CBSA Directory of Offices and Services or call 1-800-461-9999 for the latest information.

Quick facts

The Little Gold Creek port of entry provides access to miners, tourists and area residents who travel between Alaska and Canada. It is the most northern border crossing in North America. Last summer season, more than 10,462 travellers entered Canada at this border crossing.

The port of entry is located 105 km west of Dawson City on the Top of the World Highway. The highway is closed during the winter months.

Whether travelling by land, air or water, travellers can help speed up processing times by coming prepared with their travel documents.

All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada. If you are a resident of Canada, personal exemptions allow you to bring goods, including alcohol and tobacco (up to a certain value), back to Canada without paying regular duty and taxes. Make sure you know the value of goods you are bringing back in Canadian dollars and have your receipts available for the officer.

Travellers are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if they choose to do so, they should check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

Associated links

CBSA Directory of Offices and Services – Little Gold Creek

Crossing the Border into Canada

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945